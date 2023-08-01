Title: Wang Tao Participates in “August 1st” Army Day Visit and Condolences, Discusses Military and Land Integration

Date: 2023-08-01

Source: Yueyang Daily

Reporter: Chen Yi

On the occasion of “August 1st” Army Day, Wang Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, paid a visit to the Yueyang Detachment of the Armed Police and the Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment to express condolences and extend festival greetings on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government.

During his visit to the Yueyang Detachment of the Armed Police Force, Wang Tao warmly interacted with the officers and soldiers, inquiring about their work and life. He expressed gratitude for their tremendous contributions to promoting Yueyang’s economic and social development, as well as maintaining overall social stability. Additionally, he encouraged the Armed Police Force to continue playing a crucial role in serving the development of the region and ensuring safety and stability.

In his meeting with the Municipal Fire Rescue Detachment, Wang Tao conveyed holiday congratulations and cordial condolences to all firefighters. He commended their significant contributions to safeguarding people’s lives and property. Wang Tao expressed deep respect for their fearless dedication and valor in the face of hardships and dangers. Furthermore, he urged the firefighters to uphold their exemplary work conduct and continuously enhance their capabilities to fulfill missions and tasks. This, he emphasized, would significantly contribute to the economic and social development of Yueyang.

The integration and development of the military and land were also discussed during Wang Tao’s visit. He highlighted the importance of leveraging the strengths of both sectors to enhance overall capabilities and contribute to national security. Wang Tao emphasized the need for comprehensive cooperation and coordination between the military and land forces, ensuring they work together seamlessly to address various challenges.

The visit by Wang Tao on “August 1st” Army Day serves as a reminder of the profound respect and support the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government offer to the Armed Police Force and firefighters. It encourages them to continue their unwavering commitment to their duties and further bolster the safety and stability of the region.

Through his engagement with the Armed Police Force and firefighters, Wang Tao underscores the significance of unity between military and land forces, acknowledging their valuable contributions to Yueyang’s development.

As Yueyang continues to progress economically and socially, the integration and collaboration of these forces will play a pivotal role in sustaining peace, stability, and growth in the region.

