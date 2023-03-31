time:2023-03-31 09:36:57

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Liu Liu

Anchoring new positioning and new goals, showing new looks and new actions

Wang Tao presided over the Chenglingji Xingang District Party Working Committee (expanded) meeting

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Liu Liu)On March 30, Wang Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and First Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Chenglingji Xingang District, presided over the 7th Party Working Committee (Expanded) Meeting of Chenglingji Xingang District, and conveyed the learning of Cao Puhua, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, in Chenglingji Xingang District The spirit of the speech during the district survey, and re-arrangement and redeployment of specific work and promotion measures.

Wang Tao pointed out that Cao Puhua, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, put forward new positioning, new standards, and new requirements for the work of the new port area of ​​Chenglingji when he was investigating in the new port area of ​​Chenglingji. The path and method for Xingang District to display a new style and achieve new achievements. Comrades in Xingang District must study hard, read repeatedly, understand deeply, fully implement and implement in detail, and promote the development of Xingang District at a faster speed and with better development quality.

Wang Tao emphasized that the benchmark should be higher. The development quality and speed of Xingang District are at the forefront and have achieved certain results. However, we should not rest on the laurels of the past. We should compare the outstanding economic development zones across the country horizontally to find out the shortcomings and deficiencies. Work hard on development goals, management mechanisms, corporate services, investment attraction, and industrial development. The style should be more realistic. Show enthusiasm, enterprising, and hard work, deepen and refine work tasks, strengthen supervision and assessment, and ensure that various tasks are implemented in detail. Ability to be stronger. Adhere to problem orientation, learn from books and practice, and further improve professional capabilities such as risk prevention, platform function, and “three-capital” operation reform. Innovation should be better. Improve the level of innovation in terms of management mechanism and business environment, and serve as demonstrations and samples for the city’s industrial parks, and use innovation to stimulate the vitality of economic development. Management should be stricter. Adhere to the combination of love and strict management, maximize the enthusiasm and protection of cadres and officers to start a business, and strengthen daily management and supervision through the establishment of rules and regulations, often beat and remind, and effectively maintain the purity and combat effectiveness of the cadre team.