Wang Weizhong attended the province’s safety production video and teleconference, always tightened the string of safety production, and resolutely curbed the occurrence of major and major accidents



On September 23, the State Council Safety Committee held a national production safety video and telephone conference. After the meeting, the provincial government held a video and teleconference on safety production in the province to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on safety production. Good safety production work should be redeployed and then implemented. Provincial Governor and Director of the Provincial Safety Committee Wang Weizhong attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the prevention of the epidemic, the stabilization of the economy, and the need for security in development, effectively improve the political position, have a “big country” in mind, adhere to the people first, life first, and “always”. With the sense of responsibility, we must always tighten the string of safe production, we must not relax for a moment, try our best to reduce the occurrence of ordinary accidents, resolutely curb the occurrence of serious and serious accidents, and implement the loyal support of “two establishments” and resolutely “two maintenances”. In terms of practical actions, it will create a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities, departments and units should conscientiously implement the 15 measures of the Safety Committee of the State Council and the 65 specific measures of our province, learn the lessons of relevant accidents, and make inferences about other incidents, prevent problems before they occur, and make every effort to do a good job in work safety. First, we must pay close attention to the supervision of traffic safety and tourism safety, comprehensively investigate the hidden dangers of road traffic safety and water traffic safety, increase the cruise inspection of ships in flight, comprehensively strengthen the inspection and maintenance of tourist buses, tourist attractions and safety protection facilities, and strictly prevent various Traffic and travel safety accidents occurred. Second, it is necessary to strengthen the safety supervision of the industry and trade industry and hazardous chemicals, adopt new technologies to reduce the safety risks of underground mines in the province, and at the same time increase investment, make great efforts to fight the tough battle of urban gas safety inspection and rectification, and focus on the special safety project of chemical industry parks. Governance. Third, we must strengthen fire safety and forest fire prevention. In response to hidden safety hazards such as tower cranes and glass curtain walls, we must promptly carry out special rectification of major risks in high-rise buildings, and promote the development of village-level industrial parks, labor-intensive enterprises, and “three-in-one” and “all-in-one” places. , electric bicycles and other hidden dangers, strengthen patrolling and forest protection, strictly control wild fire sources, and resolutely prevent all kinds of fires. Fourth, we must strictly supervise the safety of construction and self-built houses in urban and rural areas, carry out law enforcement inspections on construction sites, and further promote the investigation and rectification of key construction projects such as water-related, tunnel-related, and slope-related safety hazards and self-built houses. Fifth, we must do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation, strengthen meteorological monitoring, forecasting and early warning, promptly start the national and provincial “one game of chess” emergency response, pay close attention to the transfer of people in dangerous areas, and do a good job in preventing typhoons and heavy rainfall. Active avoidance, preventive avoidance, early avoidance.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities, departments and units should strictly implement the requirements of “the party and the government have the same responsibilities, one post and two responsibilities, joint management, and accountability for negligence”, compact and compact the main responsibility of the safety production of enterprises, and effectively take the responsibility of “promoting one party’s responsibility”. development, and the political responsibility of keeping one side safe”. It is necessary to carry out a comprehensive inspection of production safety and “look back”, refine rectification measures, track rectification in place, and ensure that all safety precautions are carefully implemented and in place. It is necessary to strengthen safety publicity and training, strictly implement the 24-hour duty system for leaders and important positions, and emergency rescue teams at all levels must maintain an emergency state at all times to fully protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

Provincial leader Wang Zhizhong attended the meeting.