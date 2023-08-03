Wang Weizhong Chairs Meeting on Implementing Flood Control Measures in Guangdong Province

Wang Weizhong Leads Provincial Government Meeting on Flood Prevention and Relief Work

On August 2, Wang Weizhong, the secretary of the party group of the provincial government and governor of the province, held a meeting with the party group of the provincial government to discuss the implementation of flood prevention and relief measures. The meeting aimed to study and implement the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood control and disaster relief work.

During the meeting, Wang Weizhong emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of the people. He urged all parts of the province and all departments to adhere to the bottom line thinking and limit thinking when it comes to flood prevention and typhoon prevention. It is crucial to maintain a sense of responsibility and ensure the implementation of various measures to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting also stressed the need to strengthen monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems. It is necessary to ensure that forecast and early warning information is promptly transmitted to villages, households, and individuals. Additionally, efforts should be made to effectively evacuate and transfer people facing disasters, strictly implementing measures for typhoon prevention and the transfer of special groups in disasters.

The meeting further called for a reevaluation of risks and hidden dangers, especially regarding secondary disasters caused by heavy local rainfall. Safety precautions must be implemented in flooded areas to prevent accidents. The “one game of chess” emergency response mechanism should be implemented, with professional emergency response forces pre-set and necessary rescue materials prepared in advance.

At all levels, responsibilities should be consolidated, and the on-duty system during the flood season should be strictly adhered to. Timely and decisive responses to emergencies should be ensured to minimize disaster losses and protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Provincial Three Defense Headquarters. Wang Weizhong’s leadership in this meeting highlighted the commitment of the province’s government in implementing effective flood prevention and relief measures.

