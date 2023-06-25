Wang Weizhong: Deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strive to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results

From June 22nd to 24th, Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, led a delegation from Guangdong Province to visit Papua New Guinea. They met with Papua New Guinea’s political leaders, investigated Chinese-funded enterprises, and participated in exchange activities to further deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation between Guangdong Province and Papua New Guinea. Contribute to the friendly development of China-Pakistan New Zealand.

Wang Weizhong met with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister and Foreign Minister James Marape and Papua New Guinea Governor Povis Parkop respectively. Wang Weizhong said that Papua New Guinea is the first Pacific island country to sign a cooperation memorandum of understanding and cooperation plan on jointly building the “Belt and Road” with China. In recent years, under the framework of friendly relations between the two countries, Guangdong and Papua New Guinea have continued to deepen exchanges and cooperation and achieved fruitful results. Papua New Guinea is rich in natural resources and Guangdong has a huge market demand. The two sides are highly complementary and have broad prospects for cooperation. Guangdong is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, seize the major opportunities such as the construction of the “Belt and Road” and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, further close exchanges, and strengthen trade and investment, resources and energy, agriculture, forestry, fishery, Cooperation in education, medical care, cultural tourism and other fields, strive to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results, and make positive contributions to the friendly development of the two countries. James Marape said that the friendship between Papua New Guinea and China has lasted forever, thanked China and Guangdong Province for their strong support for the development of Papua New Guinea, and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea will further deepen practical cooperation with China, especially Guangdong Province, in investment, energy, agriculture, forestry, fishery, education, cultural tourism and other fields, and jointly promote the friendly cooperation between the two sides to achieve new results.

Butuka Academy is the crystallization of friendly cooperation between China‘s Guangdong Province and Shenzhen City and the Papua New Guinea Capital Administrative Region, and is a symbol of the profound friendship between the people of the two places. Wang Weizhong attended the 5th anniversary of the opening of the school, had cordial exchanges with teachers and students and delivered a speech. He said that in the past five years, under the kind care of the leaders of the two countries, Guangdong has done a good job in the construction of the school with high quality and high standards. At present, the school has developed into a school with the most complete infrastructure and the best hardware conditions in Papua New Guinea, which has greatly improved the local school conditions and education level. Guangdong will join hands with Papua New Guinea to build the Academy into a bridge of friendly exchanges between the two countries, and take this opportunity to further strengthen cooperation with Papua New Guinea in the field of education and culture, so as to promote the benefits of educational development to benefit more people, so that people rooted in The profound friendship between the two peoples has been passed down from generation to generation of young people.

During his stay in Papua New Guinea, Wang Weizhong also attended the symposium of Chinese-funded enterprises in Papua New Guinea, learned about the development of the company, listened to the opinions and suggestions of the enterprises, and went deep into the Swire South Bank apartment project of China Construction Science and Technology Papua New Guinea Company, and the home product exhibition of China Construction Investment Papua New Guinea Company Center, Guangdong Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences Crop Research Institute Papua New Guinea Experimental Demonstration Base, etc. to conduct field research. He encouraged enterprises to seize opportunities, develop and innovate, promote the construction of cooperation projects with high standards and high quality, actively promote the internationalization strategy and localized operation of enterprises, and actively explore cooperation with Papua New Guinea in fields such as crop biological breeding, efficient planting, and agricultural product processing. , strive to promote the cooperation between Guangdong and Papua New Guinea to achieve more fruitful results, and make greater contributions to the development of friendly relations between China and Papua New Guinea.

Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Zeng Fanhua attended relevant activities.

Nanfang Daily reporter Li Fengxiang

Correspondent Fu Xin

(Editors in charge: Wang Yadie, Chu Zirui)

