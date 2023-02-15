Wang Weizhong presided over the plenary meeting of the provincial government

Conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Make every effort to do a good job in government work in 2023



On February 14, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over a plenary meeting of the provincial government to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference. Members and leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the important speeches of the 20th Party Congress, earnestly implement the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference, The provincial two sessions, the province’s high-quality development conference, the provincial party committee’s rural work conference and the comprehensive promotion of the “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages High-quality Development Project” to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. The people’s livelihood and the government system of the two provinces and the provincial government system suggested the division of work, researched and deployed the government’s work throughout the year.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China deeply expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization, which greatly enriched and developed the theory of Chinese-style modernization. It is highly political, theoretical, pertinent, and instructive. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, keep in mind the “big country”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”. We must deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement achieved by our party leading the people in long-term exploration and practice. We must unswervingly adhere to the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements, and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, correctly handle the six major relationships, actively explore the Guangdong path of Chinese-style modernization, and write a chapter for Guangdong. It is necessary to enhance the awareness of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and open up new horizons for career development through tenacious struggle. It is necessary to do our best to do a good job in all tasks in the first year, to ensure a “good start” in the first quarter, to promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and to make a good start for modernization.

The meeting deliberated on the “2023 Provincial “Government Work Report” Work Task Division Plan (including the 2023 Provincial Ten People’s Livelihood Practical Tasks Decomposition)”, emphasizing that all localities and departments must strengthen confidence, gather strength, and unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making of the Party Central Committee The deployment and work arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government have come up, with high-quality development as the primary task, and the affairs of Guangdong have been handled in a down-to-earth manner. We must keep an eye on the goal, work hard, concentrate our efforts to break through the bottleneck, strengthen follow-up and supervision, and do our best to implement the tasks of the provincial “Government Work Report”. It is necessary to do a good job in the ten practical matters of people’s livelihood, do our best and do what we can, and really do practical things well and do good things in a practical way. It is necessary to change the style of work, to strive for excellence, to promote the style of investigation and research, to strengthen the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and to create a new situation in the work with a new atmosphere. The meeting deliberated the “2023 Proposal Proposal Handling Plan for the Provincial Two Sessions Government System”, emphasizing the need to further improve the political position, closely follow the overall reform and development of the province, strengthen joint consultation and co-organization with representatives and committees, and make two-way efforts to continuously improve the proposal proposal Handle quality, consciously accept the supervision of the National People’s Congress and the democratic supervision of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and strive to satisfy the representatives and members and benefit the people.

The meeting studied and deployed the government’s work for the whole year, emphasizing the need to insist on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, strengthen the political responsibilities of economically large provinces, highlight the work of stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and make every effort to promote the overall improvement of economic operation. Efforts to achieve the annual economic and social development goals and tasks. We must adhere to the “project is king”, do a good job in the preliminary work of the project, speed up the construction of ongoing construction and new construction projects, and use effective investment to stimulate the stable growth of domestic demand. It is necessary to adhere to the leadership of the manufacturing industry, focus on industrial investment, increase support for industrial technological transformation and “small upgrades”, carry out in-depth service activities for key enterprises, and accelerate the construction of a whole-process innovation ecological chain. We must do everything possible to expand consumption, plan and introduce a new batch of policies to promote consumption, and focus on key consumption such as automobiles, home appliances, and housing. It is necessary to strengthen the stability of foreign trade and foreign investment, implement the “Guangdong Trade Global” and “Guangdong Trade National” actions, prepare for this year’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference, create a strong atmosphere for attracting large-scale investment, and promote the orderly transfer of industries Form more tangible cooperation results. It is necessary to implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and do a good job in preparing for spring plowing. It is necessary to take multiple measures to increase fiscal revenue, timely adjust and optimize the phased policy of reducing burdens, stabilizing employment and expanding employment, and do everything possible to secure the bottom line of people’s livelihood. It is necessary to coordinate development and safety, deepen special rectification in key areas of production safety, do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation and emergency response, and create a good environment for economic development.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu, Zhang Shuofu, Zhang Shaokang, Sun Zhiyang, Wang Zhizhong, Feng Ling, Lu Yuyin, Wen Guohui attended the meeting.