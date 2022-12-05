Wang Weizhong hosted a video conference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work

Completely, comprehensively and accurately implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and implement twenty optimization measures

Continuously improve the scientific precision and effectiveness of prevention and control work



On the evening of December 3, in order to implement the work deployment of the provincial party committee, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over a video conference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work, set up a meeting of the provincial new crown pneumonia prevention and control headquarters, and thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “epidemic prevention and control The important requirements of housing, economic stability, and development must be safe”, convey the spirit of learning from the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, analyze and judge the latest situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province, deploy and promote the detailed implementation of 20 optimization measures, and continuously improve prevention and control work Scientific accuracy and effectiveness.

The meeting pointed out that all localities and departments have resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council recently, and have done a lot of hard and meticulous work in implementing the 20 optimization measures, effectively curbing the rapid development of the epidemic. At present, the prevention and control work in our province is still complicated and severe. It is necessary to fully, comprehensively and accurately implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures without wavering or out of shape, and conscientiously implement the recent joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council. The series of document requirements issued on nucleic acid testing, home health monitoring, home isolation medical observation, risk area delineation and control, etc., better protect people’s health and safety and economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that all localities and departments should base themselves on prevention, early detection, fast disposal, spillover prevention, excellent service, and rectification, vigorously promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures, and continue to consolidate Results of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen key tasks, keep a close eye on key areas such as Haizhu, Baiyun, and Panyu in Guangzhou, and cities with epidemics such as Shenzhen, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan, and promote flow adjustment, classification, control, transshipment, and elimination in parallel to quickly cut off the spread Chain, resolutely contain the epidemic. It is necessary to adhere to precise prevention and control, scientifically and accurately carry out nucleic acid testing, close contact determination, and risk area delineation, effectively implement fast sealing and quick release, and all solutions should be released, reasonably set convenient nucleic acid sampling points, prevent layer upon layer increase and random reduction, and maximize Reduce the impact of epidemic prevention and control on people’s lives. It is necessary to implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” for cross-provincial migrants, and ensure the “three checks”. It is necessary to strengthen service guarantees, improve the basic living security level of the people in risk areas, and effectively strengthen medical security, especially to ensure the medical needs of special groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, and chronically ill patients. Do a good job in the management and service of centralized isolation of close contacts and close contacts who meet home isolation conditions. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of medical resources, strengthen the standardized management of fever clinics, do a good job in the construction and management services of designated hospitals, sub-designated hospitals, and shelter hospitals, and strictly prevent nosocomial infections. Further enrich the grassroots medical force, do a good job in training and treatment drug reserves, and improve the comprehensive treatment capabilities. It is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities, further strengthen the prevention and control of key places, key institutions, and key groups of people, and strictly implement the management of eight types of special places, especially nursing homes, welfare homes and other places where vulnerable groups are concentrated. It is necessary to strengthen vaccination, especially the immunization of the elderly group, and build a solid immunity barrier for the whole people. We must care for the health of medical staff and epidemic prevention staff, and do a good job in service guarantee with heart and soul.

The meeting emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels must implement territorial responsibilities and main responsibilities, and the main responsible comrades must do it personally, insisting that “management of the industry must be in charge of epidemic prevention and control”, and with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we must do everything in a down-to-earth manner. It is necessary to strengthen the publicity and interpretation of optimization measures, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, guide the masses to be the first person responsible for their own health, and gather a strong joint effort to fight the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen risk prevention, comprehensively investigate and rectify potential safety hazards, do a solid job in safety production, prevent and resolve various risks, and effectively maintain the overall safety and stability of society.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu, Wang Ruijun, Chen Liangxian, Zhang Xin, Sun Zhiyang, Zhang Shaokang and others attended the meeting.