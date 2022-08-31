Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters, emphasizing that the local epidemic should be quickly, accurately and carefully controlled.



On August 30, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over a meeting of the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, convey and study the central government’s deployment requirements for epidemic prevention and control, and listen to the recent epidemic situation in our province. In the report on the prevention and control work, in accordance with the requirements of the provincial party committee secretary Li Xi, we will study and deploy various epidemic prevention and control work, and require the relevant cities to quickly eliminate the local epidemic and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The meeting pointed out that recently, our province has continued to face multiple pressures of imported epidemics, and local epidemics in some areas have rebounded from multiple points, multiple sources, and multiple chains. All localities and departments should thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements on “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad, and preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. , Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, maintain strategic focus, never be paralyzed, never slack off war weariness, take practical and effective measures to build a solid wall of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent a large-scale rebound of the epidemic, and spare no effort to protect the health of the people. Health and life safety, take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to “quick disposal” and quickly “encircle, drain, and extinguish” the local epidemic. The cities and towns where the epidemic has occurred must strengthen their confidence, set their targets firmly, seize the “golden 24 hours”, make quick decisions, deal with them decisively, implement precise policies, and promote flow control, research and judgment, isolation and transfer, three-zone demarcation, site closure and control, etc. in parallel. Nucleic acid screening and other work, resolutely cut off the chain of epidemic transmission, and achieve social zero as soon as possible, while strengthening regional coordination and integrated prevention and control, and strictly preventing the spread of the epidemic to other provinces and cities, especially the capital Beijing. It is necessary to optimize the guarantee of public services, strengthen the supply of living materials, and effectively guarantee the living and medical needs of special groups. All localities and cities must resolutely shoulder the territorial and main responsibilities, and always maintain the activation state of the command system at all levels of the province, city, and county (district), the preparedness of the prevention and control forces, and the sensitive state of monitoring and early warning, so as to ensure timely and effective response to the discovery of the epidemic. dispose of. It is necessary to adhere to “active defense” and guard the external defense and input defense line. In particular, port cities must strictly prevent the importation of overseas epidemics, pay close attention to the “four directions” of air, land, water transportation ports and the personal environment, strengthen the joint prevention and control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and strictly implement the full-process closed-loop management of personnel in high-risk positions such as inbound personnel and ports. , strengthen the epidemic prevention management of marine fishing boats and fishermen, and continue to increase the crackdown on illegal entry and smuggling. It is necessary to strictly prevent the importation of epidemics in high and high risk areas, and efficiently carry out epidemic-related information verification to ensure the “four investigations” of number, headcount, location, and management and control. Strengthen the management of road freight epidemic prevention, strictly prevent the epidemic from spreading through transportation, and optimize traffic control measures to ensure the smooth flow of freight and logistics. It is necessary to adhere to “early detection”, and to consolidate the responsibility to do a normalized prevention and control work. Improve and strictly implement the prevention and control plan for the start of the autumn semester, make arrangements for teachers and students to return to school in an orderly manner, and strengthen access management, nucleic acid testing, health monitoring, and environmental disinfection. Continue to strengthen the monitoring and early warning of sentinel institutions such as fever clinics and pharmacies, strictly implement the routine nucleic acid testing requirements for key populations, and tighten the eight special places as well as hospitals, centralized isolation points and other key places and units. Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, strengthen social control, strictly prevent cluster epidemics, and urge and guide supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and other places to implement epidemic prevention measures such as temperature measurement, wearing masks, scanning codes, and ventilation and disinfecting. , to guide scenic spots to take reservations, current restrictions, peak shifts and other measures according to the time and situation, and at the same time avoid layer-by-layer overweight and “one size fits all”. It is necessary to adhere to “more publicity”, release authoritative information in a timely manner, publicize the national epidemic prevention policy, popularize scientific epidemic prevention knowledge, enhance the awareness of serving the masses, and effectively strengthen the protection of individuals and units.