Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party group meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions



On November 23, Wang Weizhong, secretary of the party group of the provincial government and governor of the province, presided over a meeting of the party group of the provincial government to convey the spirit of learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and the importance of the fire accident in Anyang, Henan. The spirit of the instructions, the spirit of the important speeches made when visiting the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and the inspections in Yan’an, Shaanxi, and Anyang, Henan, according to the work requirements of the provincial party committee, researched and deployed specific implementation work.

The meeting pointed out that our province is currently facing the most complex and severe epidemic situation, and is at the most strenuous and critical stage. We have the confidence, ability, and foundation to resolutely win the epidemic prevention and control with hard cadres, hard style, and hard measures. Control tough battles. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, firmly grasp the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of unwavering, and implement the 20th edition. The article is not out of shape. We must adhere to the “one game of chess” in the province, use quick control to speed up, fully support Guangzhou in fighting the epidemic annihilation battle, speed up the capacity building of medical resources, shelter hospitals, isolation places, human resources, etc. , Realize the dynamic clearing of the social aspect as soon as possible. It is necessary to scientifically, accurately, solidly and effectively promote the work of epidemic prevention and control. All parts of the province must strictly implement the “arrival inspection” policy, implement the “four mornings” requirements, and strictly prevent and control key groups, key institutions, and key places to prevent new clusters of epidemics. It is necessary to resolutely prevent the occurrence of “one size fits all” and increase the number of layers, and thoroughly and meticulously ensure the basic life of the masses, medical treatment and other services.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the fire accident in Anyang, Henan, always adhere to the people’s supremacy and life first, and use the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to coordinate development and safety, and do a good job in all aspects of safety production at the end of the year. item of work. It is necessary to draw inferences from one example, quickly start the “one game of chess” emergency response mechanism across the country, fully implement the “Fifteen Measures” of the State Council Safety Committee and the “Guangdong 65 Measures” hard measures, and carry out in-depth development of road traffic, water traffic, industrial and mining commerce, and free shipping. Investigate and rectify safety hazards in key industries such as housing, gas, hazardous chemicals, and fire protection, strengthen safety supervision of key places, keep a close eye on major safety risks, and resolutely eliminate various safety hazards. Responsibilities of all parties must be consolidated, and in accordance with the requirements of “same responsibility for the party and government, dual responsibilities for one post, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty”, we must resolutely curb major accidents occur, and try to reduce the occurrence of general accidents.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches when he paid homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and inspected Yan’an in Shaanxi and Anyang in Henan, vigorously promote the great spirit of party building, carry forward the spirit of Yan’an and the spirit of the Red Flag Canal, and focus on the spirit that General Secretary Xi Jinping bestowed on Guangdong. The mission of Guangdong is to do a good job in the work of Guangdong, and to turn the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into specific actions and actual results for the development of Guangdong. It is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, keep the bottom line of food security, and implement rural construction actions in depth. It is necessary to solidly promote the construction of a culturally strong province, protect and make good use of red resources such as the site of the Three Congresses of the Communist Party of China, and gather a strong spiritual force of unity and struggle.