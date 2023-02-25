Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party group meeting

In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee



Recently, Wang Weizhong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Government and Governor of the Province, presided over a meeting of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Government. According to the requirements of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Committee, research and deployment of our province’s implementation work.

The meeting pointed out that over the past three years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, my country’s fight against the epidemic has gone through an extraordinary course, achieved major and decisive victories in epidemic prevention and control, and created the success of a populous country in the history of human civilization. The miracle of coming out of the pandemic. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech fully affirmed the great achievements of my country’s epidemic prevention and control work, made important deployments for the new stage of epidemic prevention and control work, and provided us with fundamental guidelines for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the significance of my country’s major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. Confidence”, resolutely achieve “two safeguards”, cherish the results of the fight against the epidemic, and always follow the general secretary and forge ahead on a new journey. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, to pay close attention to the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage of “Class B and B management”, to consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, and to keep an eye on key links. Optimize and improve the working mechanism, improve emergency response capabilities, improve the epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning system, strengthen the epidemic prevention and control of key populations and key institutions, continue to promote vaccination work, focus on checking and filling in the vaccination status of the elderly, and strengthen the production of medical supplies Guarantee supply, promote scientific research in the field of health and health, make every effort to protect the safety and health of the people, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical medical and health system, build a three-level medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body, implement a new round of grassroots medical and health service capacity improvement plans, and promote the expansion of high-quality medical resources. Balanced layout, strengthen the major epidemic prevention and treatment system and emergency response capacity building, comprehensively improve the level of medical and health services, and effectively enhance the ability to “protect health and prevent severe diseases”.