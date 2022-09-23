Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party group meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions



On September 22, Wang Weizhong, secretary of the provincial government party group and governor, presided over a meeting of the provincial government party group, conveying and studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on September 9 and the spirit of recent important instructions on work safety. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, study the implementation of the work in our province.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the significance of convening the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, with high standards and high standards. It is required to do a good job in all the work of our province, and put the loyal support of the “two establishments” and the resolute implementation of the “two maintenances” into practical actions. Second, we must fully implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”, strictly control the epidemic, go all out to stabilize foreign trade, and make good use of policy-based development. We will do everything possible to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and do a solid job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability, so as to create a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Third, we must insist that the construction of work style is always on the road, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their detailed implementation rules, dig into the problem of invisible variation “four winds”, conscientiously implement the system of contacting cities and counties designated by provincial leaders, and carry out in-depth service activities for key enterprises. Take the rectification of formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots as a normalized work for the construction of work style, and promote the implementation of various tasks of reform and development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control, economic and social development, overall development and safety in accordance with the deployment requirements of the province’s epidemic prevention and control and security and stability work teleconferences, and to implement various protective measures. Put it into place carefully. First, we must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “preventing input from outside, preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, adhere to active prevention, early detection, fast disposal, and anti-spill, adhere to upgraded management and flattened operations, and maintain prevention The control system is operating efficiently, and efforts are made to prevent and control the epidemic during the National Day holiday, so as to realize the dynamic clearing of the social situation in cities with epidemic situation as soon as possible. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the “three lines of defense” of foreign import, regional coordination, and joint prevention and control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, strengthen the implementation of prevention and control measures for key groups, key institutions, and key places, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. Second, we must always tighten the string of safe production, strictly implement the responsibility for safe production, improve the level of technical defense capabilities, and conduct in-depth investigation and disposal of risks in key areas such as hazardous chemicals, urban gas, building construction, glass curtain walls, underground mines, urban and rural self-built houses, etc. Hidden dangers, strengthen traffic safety supervision, do a good job in fire protection and forest fire prevention, and do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Third, we must solidly promote the construction of a safe Guangdong and a rule-of-law Guangdong, strengthen the prevention of political security and ideological security risks, actively prevent and defuse major risks in the economic field, and strengthen social security management and petitioning and stability maintenance to ensure the overall social stability.