On December 27, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the Quality Work Conference of Guangdong Province, comprehensively studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on quality development, and reviewed the quality of our province in accordance with the relevant deployment of the Provincial Party Committee. Strengthen the relevant documents for the construction of the province, and study and deploy the quality work of the province.

Wang Weizhong pointed out that all localities and departments should firmly establish a strong awareness of quality first, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on building a quality powerhouse, implement “quality projects” in depth, comprehensively strengthen quality management, improve quality development benefits, and enhance industrial quality. Quality competitiveness, further improving Guangdong quality, Guangdong design, Guangdong standard, and Guangdong brand, systematically promoting the modernization of quality management in our province, and providing quality for Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country and create new brilliance in the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way support.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that the construction of a province with strong quality covers all aspects of economic and social development. It is necessary to focus on the real economy as the foundation, adhere to the leadership of the manufacturing industry, strengthen the guidance of quality innovation policies, accelerate the formulation of policies and measures for quality to help the manufacturing industry, and implement the quality transformation project of the manufacturing industry. , Vigorously promote the construction of a strong quality province to take a new step and reach a new level. First, we must vigorously improve product and industrial quality, strengthen the leading role of scientific and technological innovation in quality improvement, strengthen key technological breakthroughs that affect quality, promote accelerated upgrading and iteration of industrial products, and steadily improve performance, quality, and reliability. Second, we must enhance the ability of corporate brand development, improve the quality award review system of the provincial government, vigorously promote the chief quality officer system, and forge world-class brand enterprises and brand products. The third is to consolidate the quality foundation. In key areas such as high-end manufacturing, electronic information, and biomedicine, a number of national and provincial quality standard laboratories, quality inspection centers, industrial metrology and testing centers, and technical standard innovation bases will be established to strengthen key areas. Standard development, accelerate the construction of a standard system that promotes the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. Fourth, we must deepen cooperation in international quality standards, benchmark the world‘s best, best and most advanced, promote international mutual recognition of testing and certification, and accelerate the cultivation of international quality competitive advantages.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in quality creation and quality safety, expand the supply of safe and high-quality agricultural products and food, improve the safety performance of daily consumer goods, strengthen the quality and safety supervision of construction projects, strictly investigate and deal with quality violations in accordance with the law, and consolidate quality responsibilities. Promote the implementation of various quality innovation policies and measures, and promote the quality work of our province to continue to be at the forefront of the country.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu, Wang Xi, Wang Ruijun, Sun Zhiyang, Wang Zhizhong and others attended the meeting.