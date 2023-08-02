Wang Weizhong Shows Support and Condolences to Armed Police Force Unit in Guangdong

Wang Weizhong, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, recently visited and sent condolences to officers and soldiers of a certain unit of the Armed Police Force in Guangdong. This visit took place on July 31, just days before the Army Day of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

During his visit, Wang Weizhong first entered the combat command hall and listened to a presentation on maritime rights protection and law enforcement. He then attended the “August 1st” symposium to show his support for the army. Wang Weizhong expressed his holiday greetings and sincere condolences to civilian personnel and militia reservists.

In his speech, Wang Weizhong commended the troops stationed in Guangdong for their implementation of Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military and their dedication to the military strategic guidelines for the new era. He acknowledged the significant improvement in the modernization level and actual combat capabilities of the military in Guangdong.

Wang Weizhong praised the officers and soldiers for their obedience to the Party’s command and their service to the people. He highlighted their willingness to undertake urgent and dangerous tasks such as emergency rescue and participate actively in local construction. He emphasized the deep love between the army and the people in Guangdong.

Furthermore, Wang Weizhong stated that Guangdong is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong. He encouraged the officers and soldiers to continue supporting local economic and social construction, actively participating in various projects, including the manufacturing industry, the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages,” and the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong, marine ranching, and offshore wind power.

Wang Weizhong called on party committees and governments at all levels in the province to unwaveringly support the modernization of national defense and the army. He urged them to devote their efforts to serving the army, solving problems, supporting the army, and prioritizing subordinates. He also emphasized the need to leverage Guangdong’s technology industry to promote military-civilian integration and consolidate the unity of the military, the government, the military, and the people in the new era.

The visit was attended by a relevant leader of a certain department of the Armed Police Force and provincial leader Zhang Shaokang. The visit and condolences by Wang Weizhong aimed to show appreciation and support to the officers and soldiers of the Armed Police Force in Guangdong, recognizing their contributions to the military and the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

