Wang Weizhong went to Haizhu District, Guangzhou to investigate the epidemic prevention and control work

Take faster, stricter, more detailed and more effective prevention and control measures to resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control



On November 7, in accordance with the work arrangement of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor Wang Weizhong went to Haizhu District, Guangzhou to investigate the epidemic prevention and control work, emphasizing the need to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control. Spirit, study and adopt stricter, more detailed and more effective prevention and control measures, resolutely and decisively control the speed with speed, and go all out to fight the epidemic.

Wang Weizhong and his entourage came to Haizhu District to inspect the epidemic prevention and control work in Kanglu District, Fengyang Sub-district. On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, they expressed cordial condolences to the staff who are fighting on the front line of the epidemic. He pointed out that the current handling of the epidemic in Guangzhou is at a critical stage, and he hopes that everyone will strengthen their confidence, work together, overcome difficulties, strengthen precise prevention and control, eliminate blind spots and dead ends, and cut off the chain of transmission as soon as possible.

Afterwards, Wang Weizhong organized an epidemic prevention and control scheduling meeting, listened to relevant work reports in Guangzhou, and studied and deployed prevention and control work. Wang Weizhong emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, firm persistence is victory, adhere to the belief that victory will surely be won, Always maintain full energy and strong revolutionary fighting spirit, take active prevention, early detection, fast disposal, anti-spill, and excellent service, and earnestly use hard cadres, hard work styles, and hard measures to resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to carry out nucleic acid screening with high quality and efficiency, and carry out the screening of risk groups as quickly as possible to ensure that all the inspections should be carried out, and no one household or one person is missed. For cases outside the medium and high risk areas, it is necessary to concentrate on completing the “full chain” investigation, so that the trajectory is fully closed and the risk personnel are fully controlled. It is necessary to resolutely prevent the spread of epidemic risks, strengthen regional coordination and management of cross-regional flow of personnel, and timely push information on risk personnel to minimize the risk of epidemic spillovers. It is necessary to adhere to the province’s “one game of chess” overall planning, fully support Guangzhou to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, especially strengthen the connection with various diversion cities, strengthen safe and rapid isolation and transfer, ensure that all receivables are collected and separated, and improve the expansion and isolation and treatment capacity, coordinate the mobilization of isolation resources, strengthen the construction of makeshift hospitals and isolation sites, and maximize the isolation needs of those at risk of the epidemic. It is necessary to care and care for the front-line epidemic prevention personnel, rotate scheduling in a timely manner, do a good job in business training for new employees, and strengthen the safety protection and work guarantee for the front-line epidemic prevention staff and volunteers. It is necessary to strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the “nine prohibitions” requirements, strengthen community management and control, strengthen humanistic care, and do a good job in medical treatment, life service guarantees, and material supply and price stability for the masses. It is necessary to give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as fighting fortresses and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members to further enrich the grassroots epidemic prevention forces. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and create a good atmosphere for fighting the epidemic together.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Jianwen, Zhang Hu, Zhang Xin, Wang Zhizhong, and Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang participated in the survey.