[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 25, 2022]One and a half months after the beating incident at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, China, the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China officially responded on the 25th that it would “completely investigate the whole case”, “severely punish the crime”, and report to the police. Social account of the specific situation. Some analysts believe that this incident made Wang Xiaohong, who had just been promoted to the Minister of Public Security, very embarrassed. The public response of the Ministry of Public Security this time means that Wang Xiaohong will fight back.

On the morning of July 25, Liu Zhongyi, director of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, said at a press conference that the beating incident at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan “caused a bad social impact.” “The Ministry of Public Security has dispatched experts from all over the country to investigate the case, and the investigation is progressing smoothly at present, and will explain the specific situation to the society.”

Liu Zhongyi said that the task force carried out investigation and investigation on every criminal clue involved in the case, and he hoped that the outside world would believe that “the whole case will be thoroughly investigated” and “criminals will be severely punished”.

Netizens question the whereabouts of the four girls in Tangshan

This is the first official response from the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China after a month and a half of the beating incident at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan. The move by the Ministry of Public Security once again aroused public repercussions. A Chinese netizen posted on Weibo saying, “So far, I haven’t seen the four girls and their families. It’s so abnormal, so far I can’t see the follow-up video.”

Some netizens said, “I will persevere to the end! For the four girls in Tangshan today, it is also for ourselves in the future. Seek justice and justice!”

However, some netizens directly asked “Where are the four girls?”, and the relevant remarks disappeared shortly after.

On June 10, there was an incident of beating people at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan City, Hebei Province. The live video and rumors of a gang of police and criminals were widely circulated on the Internet, and the national public opinion was shocked.

Since the incident, the life and death of the four victim girls are still unknown, and their relatives have not spoken out. The investigation report released by the local police also aroused widespread doubts from the outside world. The public pointed out that the perpetrators had a background in Tangshan public security, and a large number of people reported the local underworld forces and “protective umbrellas” in real names.

Wang Xiaohong took office as Minister of Public Security and was attacked one after another

It is worth noting that this vicious beating incident occurred in Hebei Province shortly after Xi Jinping’s close confidant Wang Xiaohong was promoted to be the Minister of Public Security. Liu Wenxi, who had just been airborne from the Ministry of Public Security to serve as the Director of Public Security in Hebei Province, was also appointed Minister of Public Security by Wang Xiaohong for only 9 days. Bizarre sudden death. Expert analysis, this series of incidents may be a huge threat to Wang Xiaohong.

Wang Youqun, a former official of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and current affairs commentator, believes that Liu Wenxi’s death is “very abnormal.” If Liu Wenxi did not die due to illness, but “was killed”, it might be a huge threat to Wang Xiaohong.

Wang Youqun wrote an analysis in The Epoch Times not long ago that the death of Liu Wenxi shows that Wang Xiaohong’s layout in the national public security system has been impacted, and he has been frustrated by the Tangshan beating incident.

He believes that many people in Hebei’s political and legal system have long been in line with the most evil forces of the CCP headed by Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, and they do not buy Wang Xiaohong’s account.

Chen Pokong, a commentator on current affairs in the United States, said on We Media that the death of Liu Wenxi is likely to be “homicide”. Because after Liu arrived in Hebei officialdom, on the one hand, there was a case of the Tangshan beating incident; on the other hand, the water in Hebei and Tangshan was very deep, and he could not go deeper, and he might be threatened by local forces, and even the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection would give him Pressure, in such a situation he could be killed.

Wang Xiaohong was forced to fight back when the 20 major infighting was fierce?

In response to the beating incident at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, the late response of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China made netizens have different opinions. Some netizens left a message on Twitter, saying, “I looked at it and said a lot of Mandarin.” The tenth tenth year is approaching, and the infighting among the top leaders of the CCP is becoming more and more fierce. It is time for Xi Jinping to “fight the tiger to stand up for power.” Dealing with the attacking incident in Tangshan may be the beginning of his cronie Wang Xiaohong’s counterattack.

Some netizens expressed emotion on Weibo, “If this matter can be dealt with coldly, I really feel that society is helpless. Every day I ask what happened to the four girls, ‘Internet rumors’ are all over the place, and there are a lot of official clichés. , I can’t provide a proof, any voices from the family members are a bunch of possibilities that don’t know the truth. The injuries of the girl who were beaten ranged from minor injuries to serious injuries. Death? No mention of punishment for criminals, what exactly is going on?”

