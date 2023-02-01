“After graduating at the age of 19, I became an apprentice with my teacher and father, who taught us to work slowly, skillfully, with ingenuity and care.” ——Wang Yanqiang One day at the beginning of January this year, at 7 o’clock in the morning, the mountains were completely dark, but the big ice cave in the Longqing Gorge Scenic Area in Yanqing was brightly illuminated by lights. More than 300 people transported ice, cut ice, and carved ice. The machines roared, ice chips splashed, and the ice was in full swing. The Longqing Gorge Ice Lantern is well-known throughout Beijing. Since the first Ice Lantern Festival was held in 1987, countless citizens have rushed to experience the magnificence of this ice and snow world every year. Since graduating from the sculpture class of Yanqing Vocational High School in 1994, Wang Yanqiang has worked as an ice sculptor in Longqing Gorge for 29 years. From a young student who was full of vigor to an independent chief designer, Wang Yanqiang joined hands with ice sculptors to present a feast of ice lanterns with unique characteristics, interesting shapes, colorful and dazzling brilliance. This year is the 37th Longqingxia Ice Lantern Festival. From December 20, 2022, when ice picking, ice making, and ice sculpture begin, to January 10, 2023, when it opens, there is only one month left for ice sculptors. Wang Yanqiang was too busy to touch the ground. Not far from the exhibition area, he is wearing a padded jacket and earmuffs, holding a one-meter-long fork, and is concentrating on carving “Dragon Rabbit”. “This is the annual mascot of Longqing Gorge this year. It combines Beijing Rabbit Master with the ‘dragon’ of Longqing Gorge.” On the design drawing in his hand, Rabbit Master is wearing a red robe with a paper flag on his back, riding on a dragon. On the body, the dragon’s body leaps, which is quite dynamic. The dragon rabbit ice sculpture is about 3 meters high, 2.5 meters wide and 1 meter thick. It is made of colored ice as a whole. Use black ice. Although the scale of the sculpture is small, the difficulty of making it is one of the best among the ice lanterns. “The dragon rabbit has a complex surface, and the shape must be smooth. The parts of the ice sculpture must be connected well. The arcs of the digging and digging must match.” Even though With rich experience, Wang Yanqiang has to put in “embroidery skills” even if he is a dragon rabbit. I saw that he first made a rabbit head on a large piece of white ice, holding a big fork, starting from the right side first, aiming at the angle, the planing blade made a sound, the ice chips flew, and sections of curved surfaces appeared. Comparing with the right side, the left side was processed in the same way, trimmed while trimming, and after a while, a duck-egg-shaped ice sculpture with a diameter of about 20 cm appeared in front of you. “This is the rabbit’s head. Gouging out the eye sockets.” Wang Yanqiang said, replacing the large fork with a small fork, and began to dig out the eye sockets in the center of the rabbit’s head. Changing the angle, rotating the tip of the knife, cutting, peeling, repairing, grinding, smooth and symmetrical A pair of eye sockets appeared. Put down the small fork, pick up the round knife, and on a piece of black ice, the eyeball with a diameter of about 2 cm was cut out again like magic. "Don't these need to be measured with a ruler?" The reporter asked in amazement. "My eyes are the ruler." Wang Yanqiang said with a smile. When he was an apprentice, he always used a ruler to measure. Over time, he had a ruler in his heart and eyes. With a knife, he could count the angle, width, thickness and curvature. "Sure enough, as he said, the eyeballs and eye sockets of Master Rabbit carved by him are perfectly fused together. How do different shapes of ice fuse? It turned out that for large regular parts, the ice sculptors would use a chainsaw to smooth the surface, and then pour cold water to bond them smoothly. For the bonding between small areas and irregular shapes such as rabbit eyes and eye sockets, an aluminum plate should be added between the two. After the aluminum plate is heated, the two surfaces are bonded together. “This is equivalent to using ordinary glue and super glue. The ice cubes must be firmly bonded, just like building blocks. If one piece is not stable, the building will collapse.” Wang Yanqiang said. In this ice exhibition area of ​​more than 7,000 square meters, more than 15,000 pieces of ice were used. This includes about 15,000 pieces of transparent ice and 600 pieces of colored ice. “Transparent ice is collected from the dam of Longqingxia Scenic Area and the lake of Yudu Mountain, while the colored ice is custom-made from the freezing plant, which needs to be manually added to the color and quick-frozen.” Wang Yanqiang explained that the transparent ice is crystal clear and can be matched All kinds of light strips are the main color of the entire ice lantern exhibition; the colored ice is opaque and rich in color, which is the finishing touch. In this year’s Ice Lantern Exhibition, Zheng He’s treasure ship was the largest, about 18 meters long and 7 meters high. The hull itself is built of transparent ice one by one, while the 2.5-meter-high sails are made of colored ice. The combination of the two presents a gorgeous, magnificent image of a treasure ship. “After graduating at the age of 19, I became apprentices with my teacher and father, who taught us to work slowly, skillfully, with ingenuity and care.” Wang Yanqiang said, “The first and second Longqingxia Ice Lantern Festivals in 1987 and 1988, Ice lanterns have just been introduced in Longqing Gorge, and they are all made by inviting ice sculptors from Harbin, and we can only watch them. Later, many ice sculptors worked out a set of ice lantern making methods suitable for Longqing Gorge after repeated pondering and research. Now, not only me, more than a dozen ice sculptors here are all skilled.” During the Spring Festival this year, the ice lanterns in Longqing Gorge were lit up, and the audience was like a cloud. “Just like the theme of this year’s ice lantern ‘Longqing 50 years of ice and snow reflecting youth’, this year is the 50th anniversary of the completion of the ancient city reservoir where Longqingxia is located. I hope we can continue to improve our craftsmanship and strive for excellence, so as to live up to the reputation of Longqingxia ice lanterns , live up to youth!” said the ice sculptors.

