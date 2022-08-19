[TheEpochTimesAugust192022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) In the bleak situation of mainland China‘s economy, the CCP announced on August 18 that it would exempt 23 interest-free loans to China from 17 African countries debt. This attracted a lot of scolding on the Internet, “Did you get the consent of Fang slave and Kanu?”

On the evening of August 18, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a video conference at the 8th ministerial level of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation that “China will forgive 23 interest-free loan debts due to China from 17 African countries by the end of 2021.” We will also implement the “Nine Projects” with the African side and continue to promote the “Belt and Road”.

Since the CCP usurped power, it has been “spending money”. Even during the three-year famine, it has never stopped so-called “foreign aid”, and even sent food directly. Since 1950, the CCP has provided huge amounts of aid to Vietnam, North Korea, Mongolia, Albania, Cambodia, Pakistan, Nepal, Egypt and other countries.

Mainland China‘s economy weakened in July amid strict “zero” epidemic prevention measures, data on industrial value added, investment, consumer spending, youth employment and real estate showed an overall slowdown, and the CCP’s central bank unexpectedly downgraded two key interest rates to stimulate economic growth.

In addition, the turmoil of unfinished buildings in China has brought about a “tidal wave” of homeowners. According to statistics, 115 cities are involved, with a total of 327 places, and homeowners are full of sorrows. According to media reports on August 18, Goldman Sachs and Nomura once again lowered their forecasts for China‘s economic growth this year.

Under such circumstances, the CCP announced that it would waive debts for Africa, which attracted a lot of scolding from netizens.

“The loan for leeks can’t be less than a penny”

Netizens scolded on one side, “The common people can’t afford to pay back the money and will they be indebted?”

“China has almost used up its foreign exchange reserves, and has no dollars to buy food and energy chips. It has become a huge Sri Lanka, and the poor man is still pretending.”

Sunny c said, “Stop throwing money abroad! Be nice to the people in China. What about the second child and the third child? What about the elderly? What about the unfinished building?”

Dean: “Forget the $145 billion from the African brothers! The leek’s loan can’t be less than a penny! I’d rather be with friends than slaves!”

Jinhyei said, “It’s been clearing all the time. When will I clear my debts.”

Boiled carrot cake said: “It’s a bit like the big brother who smashes the pot and sells iron in the live broadcast room.”

Zhangsf8865: “Big coins are the hard-earned money of the Chinese people!!!”

Xi Zai Xi Zai: “Let’s solve the unfinished building and Henan Bank first!”

Bit/Shanren said: “There was a bunch of lazy people in the village who borrowed money from my mother… I owed 300 yuan for the WiFi fee, but my mother just locked me in a small dark room and said I was an old lai…”

“Do 1.4 billion people agree?”

The CCP kidnaps 1.4 billion Chinese people at every turn, claiming to “represent” the people of the whole country. For example, Xi Jinping said, “Any attempt to separate the Chinese Communist Party from the Chinese people and set them up against each other… The more than 1.4 billion Chinese people will not agree!” CCP diplomacy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly threatened the international community on the Taiwan issue, “Don’t stand on the opposite side of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

Now that Africa’s debt is forgiven, netizen Xiaomi asked, “Why don’t you ask 1.4 billion people to agree? 1.4 billion people disagree.”

e6AGZ said, “National thieves, these are real traitors.”

Hou Baobao said, “Who made the decision for the taxpayers at the slightest touch? Why do you?”

Zhangsf8865: “If you say it’s free, it’s free, so I’m asking for everyone’s opinions???”

“Win up Africa” ​​or “Actually want to get the money back”?

Tuite said, “If you don’t get your money back, you will use these high-sounding words to fool the country.”

Yuki Nagato: “Another possibility is that the money will never be repaid; you know that African comrades always like to borrow and not repay.”

Freedom said, “Spending a lot of money, opening your mouth to the outside world is a trillion-dollar exemption, and a big wave of your internal hand is a hard struggle.”

4quarius borrowed the words of the movie “Let the Bullets Fly”, “The people’s money is divided into three and seven, and the squire’s money is returned in full.”

Johnnoa said, “Inevitably (these African countries) established diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and leeks are raising African brothers.”

Another netizen wrote, “What Wang Yi didn’t say is: Even if the CCP does not forgive these debts, these African countries will not be able to repay the money.”

Ranqingsk asked, “Is that what it means to spend money to buy tickets to eliminate disasters and strengthen courage?”

Others said, “Governments that are not good for their own people. Sooner or later they will be overthrown.”

Jhgfdslkzxcvb said, “Mainlanders are the worst.”

Chuyu said, “Spending trillions of RMB to let African brothers support one China is the style of a big country.”

Internet heroes posted an article insinuating the CCP’s “horror in the nest”.

“How much was waived?”

Wang Yi only mentioned the forgiveness of 23 interest-free loan debts in 17 countries, but did not mention the total amount forgiven, which also caused scolding from netizens.

Mainland media reported that relevant data showed that by the end of 2020, China‘s total debt in Africa was as high as 145 billion US dollars.

China is currently the largest official creditor in the developing world, but with many loans opaque, the actual figure is thought to be much larger than most estimates.

7756164843 said, “I don’t understand, why do you have to win over like this? Then, how many are 23? It’s a bit baffling to do this. What do you want from Africa now? Russia has also done this in 19 years, does Africa support Russia now? Do you understand, come out and analyze it???”

Housing said: “I don’t understand this big move. How much money was waived?”

“I can’t even say what the total amount is,” Freedom said.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei#