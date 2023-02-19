Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, emphasized that China and the EU should refuse to decouple and break the chain, and jointly maintain the stability of the global production and supply chain. The two sides can also actively prepare for a new China-EU leaders’ meeting.

According to Xinhua News Agency, when Wang Yi met with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (February 18), he said that China and the EU are partners rather than rivals, and the consensus far outweighs the differences. China has successfully emerged from the pandemic stage and is willing to fully restart exchanges with Europe and the world. The two sides can actively prepare for a new China-EU leaders’ meeting, make full use of high-level dialogue mechanisms in various fields, and promote bilateral exchanges to return to pre-epidemic levels as soon as possible.

Wang Yi emphasized that the essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win results. The two sides should maintain open cooperation, refuse to decouple and disconnect, and jointly maintain the stability of the global production and supply chain. Wang Yi also hopes that the EU and member states will abide by the one-China principle and maintain the political foundation of China-EU relations.

Please visit our official Facebook page for more new information