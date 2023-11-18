Wang Yi discusses President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to the United States for China-US Presidential Meeting and APEC Leaders’ Meeting

China and the United States to work towards peaceful coexistence and cooperation, and provided new impetus for the two countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and communication.

Furthermore, President Xi Jinping’s presence at the 30th APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting also sent a strong signal of China’s commitment to promoting cooperation and regional stability in the Asia-Pacific region. During the meeting, President Xi emphasized the importance of establishing a new vision for China-US relations, which includes respecting each other’s bottom line of principles and effectively managing differences, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, and shouldering the responsibilities of major powers. These five commonalities have laid the foundation for future cooperation between China and the United States, which has been dubbed the “San Francisco Vision.”

The meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden resulted in over 20 important outcomes, including the establishment of an intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence, anti-drug cooperation, restoring high-level communication between the two militaries, increasing direct flights, and expanding exchanges in education, culture, and business circles. The joint efforts of both parties in achieving these outcomes demonstrate the potential for constructive and cooperative relations between the two countries.

The successful visit of President Xi Jinping to the United States marks a significant step in steering Sino-US relations in the right direction and piloting cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The world is closely watching the outcomes of this meeting and remains hopeful for the continued improvement and stability of relations between China and the United States.