Wang Yi Holds Meeting with Lao Vice President Pani to Strengthen China-Laos Cooperation

Wang Yi Meets with Lao Vice President Pani

August 16, 2023

On August 16, 2023, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Lao Vice President Ba Ni in Kunming. Vice President Ba Ni visited China to participate in the China-South Asia Expo.

During the meeting, Vice President Ba Ni praised the cooperation between Laos and China in upholding the spirit of the “Four Goods” and jointly building the “Belt and Road” initiative. He mentioned the successful opening and operation of the Laos-China Railway, which has brought tangible benefits to the Lao people. He expressed Laos’ willingness to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of both parties and countries. Vice President Ba Ni also emphasized the Lao side’s adherence to the one-China principle and admiration for China‘s development achievements. He expressed confidence in China‘s ability to achieve its second centenary goal under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping. Laos also expressed its full support for and willingness to actively participate in the global development, security, and civilization initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping. Additionally, Vice President Ba Ni looked forward to using Laos’ upcoming role as the rotating chair of ASEAN to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China.

In response, Wang Yi highlighted the progress of the China-Laos comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Thongloun Thongloun. He acknowledged the positive contributions of the partnership in promoting the development and revitalization of both countries. Wang Yi emphasized the mutual understanding and trust between China and Laos as socialist countries with similar ideals and common strategic interests. He expressed China‘s willingness to continue supporting and helping Laos, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and expand cooperation in all fields. Wang Yi stressed the importance of implementing the high-level consensus into practical actions for the benefit of both countries’ citizens. China also voiced its support for Laos assuming the rotating chair of ASEAN next year and expected Laos to play a more significant role in China-ASEAN cooperation. Furthermore, China welcomed increased exchanges and cooperation between Laos and Chinese provinces and regions, particularly Yunnan.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Vice President Ba Ni further solidified the friendship and cooperation between China and Laos. Both countries expressed their commitment to deepening their partnership and working towards a community of shared future. This meeting serves as another stepping stone in strengthening the bilateral relationship and advancing regional cooperation in South Asia.