Wang Yi Meets with Li Huaizhong, Member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of External Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China-Xinhuanet

China and Vietnam Strengthen Bilateral Relations with Meeting Between High-Level Officials

In a significant meeting, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Li Huaizhong, member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Minister of External Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The meeting took place in Hanoi on December 2.

During the meeting, Wang Yi congratulated Le Hoai Trung on his appointment as Secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He emphasized the deep friendship between China and Vietnam, noting the solid mutual trust and profound friendship established by the top leaders of the two parties, which serve as the most important political guarantee for the stable development of bilateral relations. Wang Yi also expressed China’s willingness to work with Vietnam to implement high-level consensus and jointly promote the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

In response, Li Huaizhong highlighted Vietnam’s strategic choice and top priority of developing relations with China. He expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum of development in the relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of intensifying high-level exchanges to push bilateral relations into a new stage of deeper, stronger, more comprehensive, and effective development.

Both parties acknowledged the shared status as socialist countries and their critical stages of national development, emphasizing the need for cooperation and mutual support to accelerate their respective development and revitalization.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Li Huaizhong signals the ongoing efforts of China and Vietnam to strengthen their bilateral relations and promote cooperation in various fields. As both nations continue to navigate the complex and ever-changing world situation, their commitment to intensifying high-level exchanges and deepening bilateral relations sets the stage for a promising future of cooperation and mutual benefit.

