Wang Yi Speaks on the Phone with French President’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Bonne – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 5. On June 5, 2023, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, had a telephone conversation with Bonne, the foreign affairs adviser of the French President.

Wang Yi said that President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China in April was a complete success. The two heads of state reached a series of strategic consensus. The two sides should step up implementation and jointly advance important agendas for the next step, demonstrating the high level of China-France comprehensive strategic partnership. President Macron’s recent important statements on international multilateral platforms reflect France’s independent diplomatic tradition, and European countries are also more active in conducting dialogue and contact with China, for which China appreciates. It is believed that the French side will continue to pursue a rational and active policy toward China and play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. As two major forces in the process of multi-polarization, China and the EU have far more common interests than differences. The two sides should focus more on cooperation and less on rivals, and work together to provide more stability to the world.

Bonne said that President Macron was pleased with the results of his visit to China, especially the in-depth communication with President Xi Jinping. The French side is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side and contribute to the development of France-China and EU-China relations as well as international peace and stability. The French side believes that Europe should maintain unity, adhere to independence, and establish a partnership with China based on mutual respect and common prosperity.

The two sides exchanged views on global challenges. The French side looks forward to strengthening cooperation between countries in the global North and South to achieve more balanced and sustainable development. Wang Yi said that China has always been an important member of the South, and has always advocated that developed countries should support the development of the South with practical actions. At the same time, as the largest developing country, China insists on providing assistance to developing countries through South-South cooperation and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of countries in the South.

The two sides also coordinated their respective positions on the Ukraine issue and agreed to continue to accumulate and create conditions for the start of the political settlement process.