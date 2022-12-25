Home News Wang Yi talks about the six major tasks of China’s diplomacy next year: next year’s head of state diplomacy will set off a climax- Lianhe Zaobao
News

Wang Yi talks about the six major tasks of China’s diplomacy next year: next year’s head of state diplomacy will set off a climax- Lianhe Zaobao

by admin
Wang Yi talks about the six major tasks of China’s diplomacy next year: next year’s head of state diplomacy will set off a climax- Lianhe Zaobao
  1. Wang Yi talks about the six major tasks of China’s diplomacy next year: next year’s head of state diplomacy will set off a climax Lianhe Zaobao
  2. Wang Yi talks about next year’s six major diplomatic missions to create a new pattern of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  3. Wang Yi: China and the EU are partners, not rivals, opportunities, not threats | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Wang Yi talks about China-US relations exaggerating all kinds of disadvantages and no advantages of competition | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Wang Yi: China-Russia relations are as firm as a rock and will not be disturbed or provoked | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Photographs for Ukraine (Photos) - International

You may also like

Evicted and forced to live in a car,...

The first day of the National Postgraduate Examination...

Bishop Mazzocato’s Christmas homily: “Be guided by the...

Fire on the roof, two unusable apartments in...

Who should get the “fourth shot” vaccine? How...

No gifts for one in six Italians. But...

5 academicians of the Chinese Communist Party died...

Who should get the “fourth shot” vaccine? How...

«In Treviso the park skating rink must be...

Coronavirus: Taking stock of how China has coped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy