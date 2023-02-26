Dr. Wang Youqun, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Wei Jianxing (provided by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, February 25, 2023]Ms. He Rong: Hello!

According to Xinhua News Agency, on February 24, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China decided to remove Tang Yijun as Minister of Justice and appoint He Rong as Minister of Justice.

Tang Yijun was originally one of Xi Jinping’s “Zhijiang New Army” and was very popular with Xi Jinping.

In May 2016, Tang Yijun was changed from chairman of Ningbo CPPCC to mayor. After that, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Ningbo Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, deputy secretary of Liaoning Province, and governor of Liaoning. By April 2020, he was transferred to the Minister of Justice. During the period of less than 4 years, Tang Yijun experienced 5 different positions from the second line to the first line, from the deputy provincial level to the provincial level, from the city to the province, then inter-provincial exchanges, and then from the local to the central.

According to the momentum of Tang Yijun’s promotion, the 62-year-old Tang Yijun should have been “elected” as a member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and his official position will be promoted to a higher level. However, he was not even elected as an alternate member of the Central Committee, let alone continue to be promoted.

Why couldn’t Tang Yijun, who had a bright future, suddenly fail?

There are many reasons. In my opinion, an important reason is that when he was Minister of Justice, he persecuted Falun Gong more actively than his predecessors.

On August 24, 2021, the Ministry of Justice announced the newly revised “Regulations on the Work of Prison Scoring and Assessment of Criminals”. Among them, Article 23 stipulates that Falun Gong is called “religion X” openly, and “propagating and practicing Falun Gong” is listed as the standard for failing the assessment.

Previously, the Ministry of Justice had issued two “Scoring and Evaluation Regulations”, none of which mentioned the word “Falungong”. When Tang Yijun became the Minister of Justice, this regulation actually directly included anti-Falun Gong content. This is an evil act of “harming others, harming oneself and harming children and grandchildren”.

If there is no express provision in the law, it is not a crime; if there is no express provision in the law, there is no punishment. This is the internationally accepted principle of “legal punishment for crimes”.

So far, there is no law in the CCP stipulating that Falun Gong is an X religion, let alone the CCP has no such right to identify it at all.

“Falun Gong is the religion of X”, is the general backstage of the most serious corrupt elements at the highest level of the CCP, government and military, the biggest traitor in contemporary China, and the culprit of the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong. Jiang Zemin accepted a reporter from the French “Le Figaro” on October 25, 1999 Statements in written interviews.

This claim is baseless nonsense.

Falun Gong practitioners all over the world have been telling the truth about Falun Gong day after day, month after month, and year after year for more than 23 years.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a superior cultivation method of Buddhism; on May 13, 1992, it was spread by Master Li Hongzhi from Changchun City in Northeast China; it has miraculous effects in curing diseases, keeping fit and purifying the body and mind, and quickly spread throughout China. to the whole world.

So far, Falun Gong has spread to more than 110 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, America, Australia and Africa.

The true practitioners of Falun Gong all over the world have fully proved through their practice that Falun Dafa is beneficial to the country and the people without any harm;

This is why Falun Gong is respected and admired by people from all walks of life beyond national boundaries, races, parties, languages, occupations, education backgrounds, cultural backgrounds, and religious beliefs.

This is why Jiang Zemin and his group of political hooligans have exhausted all the most evil methods of hooliganism in the past and present, and the reason why Falun Gong cannot be defeated.

I believe that during Tang Yijun’s tenure in Zhejiang, Liaoning, and the Ministry of Justice, Falun Gong practitioners have always clarified the truth of Falun Gong to him. However, Tang Yijun not only refused to listen to the truth, but also blatantly slandered Falun Gong as an X religion in the above-mentioned regulations of the Ministry of Justice that he presided over the revision.

This is a blatant slander of Buddhism. Moreover, Tang Yijun used this regulation to persecute Falun Gong practitioners who were illegally detained in prisons. Isn’t this harming others, yourself and your descendants?

Tang Yijun is a lesson for you, I hope you can learn from it.

You are also one of the officials who are highly valued by Xi Jinping.

You “airborne” from the tenure of the vice president of the Supreme Court to Xi’s hometown-Shaanxi Province, and served as the secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. Because the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have a series of serious corruption cases, especially the case of illegally built villas in Qinling Mountains. Its outstanding feature is to work against Xi Jinping.

After you went, you investigated and prosecuted a group of serious corrupt elements including Wei Minzhou, the former secretary-general of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, and successfully completed the task assigned to you by Xi Jinping. Later, he was transferred back to the Supreme Court by Xi Jinping and promoted to a higher level.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, you became the deputy secretary of the party group of the Supreme Court, the vice president in charge of daily work (at the ministerial level), a member of the judicial committee, and a first-level justice. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, you were “elected” as a member of the Central Committee.

Zhou Qiang has served as the president of the Supreme Court for two terms. After his term expires in 2023, he cannot continue to serve as the president of the Supreme Court.

You are a post-60s graduate from a university of political science and law, a doctor of law, female, and have long-term work experience in courts. Such a resume is quite eye-catching, and you might have been the candidate for the next president of the Supreme Court. If this is the case, you will be a deputy state-level senior official at the “two sessions” in March this year.

However, on the eve of the “two sessions”, you were suddenly appointed Minister of Justice. This is only a lateral transfer, not a promotion.

I started practicing Falun Gong on May 3, 1995. I have been practicing Falun Gong for 28 years, 20 years in China and 8 years in the United States. I personally witnessed the whole process of Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong. They should have the right to speak on the issue of Falun Gong.

After Jiang Zemin launched the persecution of Falun Gong on July 20, 1999, he thought that he had concentrated the supreme power of the Communist Party, the government, and the military in one person, in charge of more than 2 million troops, more than 1.5 million police, and all dictatorship and propaganda machines. “Eliminate” Falun Gong in a short period of time. However, what he never imagined was that he could not defeat Falun Gong even after exhausting all evil methods.

In order to get officials to support him in continuing to persecute Falun Gong, Jiang Zemin adopted the method of indulging officials in corruption, and promoted and reused a large number of seriously corrupt elements.

Among the senior officials who actively follow Jiang Zemin to persecute Falun Gong, there is one, count one, and all of them are serious corrupt elements.

In the ten years since Xi Jinping came to power, more than 570 senior officials above the vice-provincial and ministerial level and other middle-level cadres have been investigated and dealt with (440 before the 19th National Congress; 132 before the 20th National Congress). Most of them were promoted and reused by Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, and their important accomplices in the persecution of Falun Gong.

These more than 570 “tigers”, and the “tiger sons”, “tiger grandsons”, “old tigers” and “tiger kings” behind them, all hate Xi deeply. Not only did they want to oust Xi from power, they might even want the lives of Xi’s family. This is the most important reason why Xi is doing his best to seek a “three consecutive terms” at the 20th National Congress.

What is Xi most worried about now? It is the safety of Xi’s family.

On February 13, I published “How can Xi Jinping protect the lives of his family?” in The Epoch Times. “. I wrote: “Stopping the persecution of Falun Gong and punishing the culprits of the persecution is the only correct choice for Xi to keep his family safe.”

In this article, I once again told the truth about Falun Gong. As the Minister of Justice, you should be able to read this article. I suggest you find it, calm down, and take a good look at this article.

You and I are both of the same age; you and I both went to university in 1980; you and I are both doctors of law; I worked in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and you were the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection; there is no generation gap between us, and we should have empathy .

What I tell you is the truth and for your own good, you should be able to listen to it.

I sincerely hope that after you take office as Minister of Justice, you can treat Dafa disciples who believe in “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” kindly, and immediately delete the anti-Falun Gong content in the “Regulations on the Work of Prison Scoring and Assessment of Criminals”, and don’t refuse to listen to the truth like Tang Yijun, Self-destruct future.

February 25, 2023 in New York, USA

The Epoch Times

Editor in charge: Gao Yi