[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022]After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, who has been in office for three consecutive terms, has started to get busy again. Recently, Xi Jinping has made some moves one after another in domestic and foreign affairs, such as “pilgrimage” to Yan’an, focusing on fighting wars, and insisting on dynamic clearing. This article makes some brief analysis on this.

1. About the “pilgrimage” to Yan’an

On the morning of October 27, Xi Jinping led the new Politburo Standing Committee members Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi to Yan’an, Shaanxi Province, to visit the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China, the former residence of Mao Zedong, and the Yan’an Memorial Hall.

Xi Jinping said in Yan’an that the CCP established the guiding position of Mao Thought in the whole party at the Seventh National Congress through the “Yan’an Rectification Movement”. Xi also emphasized “carrying forward the struggle” and so on.

After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xi made his first visit to Guangdong outside the country, repeating the road of Deng Xiaoping’s “Southern Tour”, which means continuing Deng’s reform and opening up. However, Xi quickly discovered that reform cannot be changed, and opening-up cannot be deepened. After the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, Xi Jinping made his first visit to the old site of the CPC in Shanghai, reviewed the oath of joining the party, and began to return to the Marxist-Leninist fundamentals. Returning to the Marxist-Leninist fundamentals is actually a process of making enemies both at home and abroad. In the five years since the 19th National Congress, Xi has been in the midst of a coup crisis.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2022, Xi will finally achieve “three consecutive terms”. On the surface, at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “Tuan faction” was cleared; the “elderly intervening in politics” was cleared; the “second generation of red” and “second generation of officials” did not have new recruits into the Politburo; Xi also had no obvious successor; The Politburo of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Politburo, and the Secretariat of the Central Committee are dominated by the Xi faction; Xi seems to have reached the pinnacle of “totalitarianism”.

But who really “surrenders”? From the anti-Xi slogans on the Sitong Bridge three days before the 20th National Congress, to Wei Bin, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, notified by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection after the 20th National Congress of “maliciously slandering the party and state leaders”, from the non-governmental to the Officially, dissatisfaction with Xi is not surging undercurrents, but coming to the surface.

In the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi mentioned the word “security” 73 times, indicating that Xi has a strong sense of “insecurity”. In fact, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China changed the “economic development as the center” established by the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in 1978 to “safety as the center”.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi went out to visit Yan’an for the first time, and reiterated the “Yan’an rectification style” and talked about the “spirit of struggle”. The consensus of the 20th CPC National Congress is all out of concern for “security”.

Xi’s trip to Yan’an may mean that Xi will further carry out a major purge within the party.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where did Xi’s coup threat come from?

Not from Hu Jintao, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, not from the “Communist Youth League faction” such as Wang Yang and Hu Chunhua, nor from Wang Qishan, Xi’s “captain of fighting tigers”, but from the “Sun Lijun political gang”.

The general background of “Sun Lijun’s political gang” is Meng Jianzhu, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, Zeng Qinghong, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and vice chairman of the state, and Jiang Zemin, the former top leader of the Communist Party of China.

At the top of the CCP, it is Meng, Zeng, and Jiang who are really manipulating and tossing Xi behind the scenes. The members of “Sun Lijun’s political gang” are just their “front desk thugs”.

Today, the “seven tigers” in the gang have already been sentenced to “six tigers”. Among them, former Deputy Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun, former Deputy Minister of Public Security and Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, and former Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Political and Legal Committee Wang Like were sentenced to death with reprieve. Another former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security and secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ministry of State Security, Liu Yanping, is awaiting trial. However, Meng, Zeng, and Jiang will never stop there.

After Xi’s return from Yan’an, the last big duel in the 100-year history of the CCP will inevitably be staged.

On November 8, Xi led the new leadership of the Central Military Commission to inspect the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission.

In his speech, Xi stressed that China‘s “security situation is becoming more unstable and uncertain” and requires the military to “focus all its energy on fighting wars, and focus all its work on fighting wars.”

Xi’s move sparked speculation that Xi might use force against Taiwan.

In my opinion, Xi’s move means much more internally than externally. Because the new Politburo of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China established by Xi have broken the balance of factions, the Xi family is dominant, and the people used by Xi, such as Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang, have obvious lack of qualifications and are difficult to accept. There are many people who are dissatisfied with Xi Jinping, from the central government to the local government.

However, Xi is well aware of the truth that Mao Zedong said that “power comes from the barrel of a gun”. The history of the CCP also shows that whoever holds the “barrel of the gun” is the real boss of the CCP, and it is impossible to accept it.

Xi led the members of the new Central Military Commission to inspect the war-fighting general headquarters, which is to take the “gun barrel” as the platform for the new central leadership collective mainly composed of “Xi’s family army”.

“Focusing on fighting” has another meaning, that is, it requires the whole party, the whole army, and the whole people, “the muzzle of the gun” to be unanimous. Nearby, the reunification of Taiwan is a major event, and no one should interfere with this major event; in the distance, the free world led by the United States is fully encircling the CCP; within the CCP, no one should cause trouble and act rashly.

As for whether Xi will use force against Taiwan, Xi may have such thoughts. However, Xi’s “third re-election” has just been realized, and the internal crisis is far greater than the external crisis. In view of the fact that Russia has been fighting Ukraine for nearly a year, not only has it not been defeated, but it has also been widely sanctioned and has suffered consecutive defeats. The United States, Japan, India, Australia, the European Union, and NATO have maintained high vigilance against the CCP’s war, and Taiwan has received more and more international support. The bigger the wait, I don’t think Xi will use force against Taiwan in the short term.

On November 10, Xi presided over the Politburo Standing Committee to study and deploy 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention work.

Xi’s dynamic reset policy has been criticized. Even Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, known as “Hu Diapan”, the leader of the CCP Little Pink, Zhou Xiaoping, expressed strong dissatisfaction. Tao Siliang, the second generation of red in his 80s, couldn’t bear it anymore and complained.

The harm of dynamic zeroing is obvious. Why does Xi insist on dynamic clearing and unswerving?

The first important reason is that since the outbreak of the Great Plague in 2020, the epidemic has been one after another in China and has never stopped. Starting from Wuhan, to the Northeast, to Xi’an, to Shanghai, to Guangzhou, press the gourd and go up.

On October 22, the day of the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, according to the official data of the Communist Party of China, there were less than 1,000 new confirmed cases nationwide. By November 10, the number of cases had soared to more than 9,005, mainly in Guangdong, Henan, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Inner Mongolia and other places. Guangzhou, the city hardest hit by the outbreak, added 2,555 new cases.

Why did the plague arise from Wuhan? And why is it happening one after another in China?

Everything has a spirit. In traditional Chinese culture, there is a saying of “the god of plague”. Now, why is the “God of Plague” always wandering in China? After the outbreak of the Great Plague, I published an article in The Epoch Times, “The “Chinese Virus” Is Actually the “CCP Virus””. Its rise, development, spread, and consequences are all directly related to the CCP.

This “God of Plague” was not sent away by the CCP if it wanted to. Perhaps, until the CCP disintegrates, the plague will accompany the CCP.

The second important reason is that dynamic reset is not only an epidemic prevention policy, but also a stability maintenance policy to control the people. Recently, the National Health and Health Commission, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention jointly issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for National Health Informatization”. It proposes that by 2025, every resident will have a fully functional electronic health code.

The CCP’s manipulation of health codes can already be done: where you don’t want to go, you will be unable to walk. The CCP doesn’t want you to enter Beijing, it doesn’t want you to take planes, trains, or even buses, it doesn’t want you to go abroad, and it doesn’t want you to appear in all “sensitive” places. A health code can control you.

Tao Siliang, the second generation of red, sighed: “‘Pop-up window’, you are amazing! You can make countless people, no matter when and where, be instantly immobilized without giving a reason.”

A health code is like an “electronic shackle”.

Dynamic clearing affects the economy, people’s livelihood, domestic and foreign interconnection, etc. But all of this is not the most important thing for the CCP, and the security of the CCP regime is the most important.

However, there is an idiom called “things backfire”.

The more the CCP “adheres to the general policy of dynamic clearing and unswerving,” the resulting contradictions and conflicts between officials and the people, the top and bottom, and inside and outside will become more serious, sharp, and intense. Ultimately, it may become an accelerator for the disintegration of the CCP from within.

The third reason is to compete with the mainstream practice in the international community.

After the outbreak of the great plague in 2020, the CCP insisted on a dynamic clearing, and the international community insisted on coexisting with the virus and limited lockdown. At one point, the CCP seemed to control the epidemic well, and the international community, especially the United States, seemed to be in a mess. Therefore, the CCP’s dynamic clearing is said to be “a concrete manifestation of the superiority of socialism”.

But today, in countries and regions other than China, the epidemic situation has greatly improved. More than 100 countries around the world no longer require “vaccine passports”. According to data from Kayak.com, if an unvaccinated tourist departs from the United States, 118 countries and regions in the world do not require him to provide virus test results, and he does not need to be quarantined; if he departs from European countries such as Britain and Germany, There are also more than 100 countries that also do not require them to do virus testing and quarantine.

The borders of the vast majority of countries in Asia are opening, quarantine measures are being lifted, and even the last few countries or regions that adhere to the blockade are beginning to resume travel. Only the CCP is insisting on “dynamic clearing.”

The fundamental reason why the CCP competes with the mainstream practices of the international community is that the Marxism-Leninism the CCP believes in is a worldview and methodology that is fundamentally opposed to traditional values ​​and universal values.

In particular, this worldview and methodology has become more rigid, conservative, rigid, and inflexible as the full-blown CCP crisis deepens.

After the great plague, all countries in the world, including Taiwan, are opening their doors, but the CCP blindly insists on dynamic clearing. The result can only be that the CCP becomes more closed, and the decoupling of the international community from the CCP will accelerate.

The dynamics of the CCP is cleared, and eventually, it may also become an accelerator for the disintegration of the CCP in the international community.

Epilogue

Xi’s third term has begun, and security has become Xi’s top priority. How to be safe? There is no magic formula for learning. The above three major events, Xi’s approach is the old way of the CCP, not a new way.

For example, the great purge within the party mentioned in Article 1. In fact, the anti-corruption campaign in Xi’s first term has already shown that Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong are the general backers of the most serious corrupt elements at the highest levels of the CCP, government and military. However, in order to protect the party, Xi insisted on not arresting Jiang and Zeng. Jiang and Zeng took full advantage of Xi’s desire to protect the Party and let “political thugs” such as Sun Lijun torment Xi. Xi is then caught in a self-imposed vicious circle.

If Xi continues to be trapped in this vicious circle, not only will he not be able to keep his family safe, but it may even lead to a more tragic outcome.

But can Xi break out of this vicious circle? Can’t see it yet.

If you follow the sky, you will live, if you go against the sky, you will die.

The CCP has long been tossed by Jiang and Zeng into the most corrupt party in the world, and no one wants to protect it. Only by following the sky can Xi truly protect the lives of the young and old of the family;

Longitudinal plantain: Gao Yi