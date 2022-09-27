[Epoch Times, September 27, 2022]Former Deputy Minister of Public Security and Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, known as the CCP’s “number one torture officer”, was sentenced to death on September 22 for accepting 117 million yuan in bribes and bending the law for personal gain. After two years of execution, all personal property will be confiscated; after the two-year reprieve from the death penalty is commuted to life imprisonment, he will be imprisoned for life without commutation or parole.

Zhou Yongkang, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes of 129 million yuan. Sun Zhengcai, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, was sentenced to life for accepting bribes of 170 million yuan. Zhang Yue, former member of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, received 156.9 million yuan in bribes and was sentenced to 15 years in prison; Zhu Mingguo, former secretary of the Political and Legal Committees of Hainan Province, Chongqing City, and Guangdong Province, took bribes of 141 million yuan and another 91.04 million yuan in huge property Source unknown, sentenced to death with reprieve, but no life sentence attached.

Comparatively speaking, Fu Zhenghua is the one with the least amount of crime but the heaviest sentence among the senior officials with more than 100 million yuan who have been eliminated in the ten years of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Fu Zhenghua started as a grass-roots police officer, and is an official to the ministerial level. He is also a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee. He has participated in the investigation and handling of major cases such as Zhou Yongkang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Political Bureau and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. The ending of suspended death and life imprisonment” is indeed thought-provoking.

The author believes that this has at least four enlightenments for the officials of the CCP’s public, procuratorial, legal and departmental departments.

First, being a cruel official for the CCP will never end well



Fu Zhenghua is known for being ruthless, brutal and vicious. From the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau to the Ministry of Public Security to the Ministry of Justice, Fu Zhenghua rectified many people.

Gao Zhisheng, the most famous human rights lawyer in China, was persecuted; 709 lawyers were arrested nationwide, and he was persecuted; media reporters were persecuted; well-known scholars were persecuted; artists were persecuted; billionaires were persecuted. , there is him; the persecution of the pro-democracy activists, there is him; the case of Lei Yang being beaten to death, there is him; the persecution of the police, there is also him.

American lawyer Gao Guangjun said: “I once worked with him in the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. Since then, many people have a very bad impression of him. He climbed up step by step and reached where he is today, where he is everywhere. Full of evil. In my opinion, he’s a very nasty, evil, cruel, violent person, so it’s only natural for him to end up like this.”

Lawyer Pu Zhiqiang wrote on Twitter: “Fu Zhenghua was imprisoned for life, which is not light compared to accepting a bribe of over 100 million yuan. Comparing him with a lot of evildoings, he will save a dog’s life so that he can live to death. It’s not too heavy either. Thinking of this vicious dog’s sixtieth year, old age, and old age, will all look up at the starry sky from behind bars, I’m in a good mood…”

“The mission of the rag is to wipe the table. If it is wiped clean or not, the destination is the trash can, so if something happens to the old man, sooner or later!” Looking at the Chinese political arena today, there are very few who can surpass Fu Zhenghua.”

“What I want to remind is that the cruel officials don’t end well. Wang Lijun, Sun Lijun, and Fu Zhenghua are all lessons learned.”

Professor Yu Jianrong wrote on Weibo: “It’s impossible for a few bad guys to be investigated, but I’m still very happy that this guy has been sacked.” “Such a villain, there is retribution today! Good thing! Good thing! Good thing!”

Rong Jian, a Beijing scholar, said: “Some people still worry that what he has fallen into may not necessarily be the net of justice. I said, no matter if he is righteous or false, this kind of person only deserves to go to hell! Do you still need to worry about justice for him? “

Mainland media person Jiang Lijun tweeted: “The torturer Fu Zhenghua can’t come out alive, and the one who was persecuted by Fu Zhenghua and others, Zhou Shifeng, a classmate of his law degree from Peking University and a justice and human rights lawyer, is about to be released from prison after serving his 7-year sentence. ——Arrogant and Domineering How long? Let’s see who has the last laugh!”

Beijing human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang said: “Zhou Shifeng’s release from prison and Fu Zhenghua’s death sentence with reprieve are indeed a coincidence. Ironically, there is a big coincidence, just like when I was released from prison and Sun Lijun was arrested in April 2020. Maybe it’s a coincidence. , there is a deeper law at work somewhere.”

Second, there is no way to end up selling yourself repeatedly

During Fu Zhenghua’s career, he took refuge three times and defected twice.

The first time: I took refuge in Zhou Yongkang and was quickly promoted.

From 2007 to 2012, Zhou Yongkang served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. This was the period when Zhou Yongkang had the highest status, the greatest power and the most prominent reputation in his lifetime.

At this time, Fu Zhenghua regarded Zhou Yongkang as a shortcut to promotion and fortune. Whoever Zhou Yongkang wanted him to rectify, he rectified, and he was ruthless and spared no effort.

Since 2010, Fu Zhenghua has been promoted and entered the fast lane: in January 2010, he was appointed secretary of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau; in February, he was appointed as the director and secretary of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau; Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Beijing Municipal and Legal Committee; in July, served as the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Public Security Bureau.

The second time: to take refuge in Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, “moving down” Zhou Yongkang.

On March 15, 2012, Bo Xilai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, who has close ties to Zhou Yongkang, was arrested.

Three days later, at 4 a.m. on March 18, a serious car accident occurred near Baofusi Bridge in Haidian District, Beijing. A man and two women were in the car, and the man died on the spot. Two women were seriously injured and later died. Who is this man? Playboy, Ling Gu, the only son of Ling Jihua, the then director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.

The accident was investigated by Fu Zhenghua, then director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. At that time, Ling Jihua asked Zhou Yongkang for help. Zhou Yongkang thought that Fu Zhenghua was a “person of his own” who “follows orders”. With a stroke of a pen, he wrote a warrant to Fu, forbidding him to report the car accident of Ling Jihua’s son to the central leadership.

It was on the eve of the 18th of the Communist Party of China. The order asks Zhou, and Zhou also asks for the order. Linggu’s car accident became an opportunity for “Zhongnanhai’s internal chief” Ling Jihua to join forces with Zhou Yongkang, “the head of the CCP’s political and legal system”.

According to Liu Yanping, the former secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ministry of State Security of the Communist Party of China, Ling is going to replace Xi Jinping as the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and Zhou is going to be the chairman of the National People’s Congress.

This is why Zhou Yongkang and Ling Jihua were later named and criticized by the CCP as “ambitionists and conspirators”.

However, with the fall of Bo Xilai, the conspiracy of the “Bo Zhou coup” was revealed (on February 6, 2012, the former Chongqing public security chief Wang Lijun defected to the US consulate in Chengdu and revealed to the US that Bo Xilai and Zhou Yongkang had conspired to pass the The coup ousted Xi Jinping and replaced him with Bo Xilai), and Zhou quickly lost power.

Seeing that Zhou was unreliable, Fu Zhenghua handed over the warrant that Zhou had written to him to Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping. When Zhou was about to retire, he attacked Zhou’s rebellion. When Zhou Yongkang was investigated in 2015, Fu Zhenghua was one of the main investigators.

In August 2013, Fu Zhenghua was promoted to the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security due to his meritorious deeds. After that, he served as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, Deputy Minister (minister level), and Executive Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security.

The third time: to join Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong and join the anti-Xi gang.

After Fu Zhenghua arrived at the Ministry of Public Security, he soon got along with the former Minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun, then a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, Meng Jianzhu’s first secretary.

After the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, Xi Jinping fell into a serious domestic and foreign crisis, and rumors of scolding Xi, anti-Xi, reverse Xi, coups, and mutinies continued at home and abroad.

Fu Zhenghua looked at the six roads and listened to all directions. He felt that Xi’s foundation at the top of the CCP was not deep and his position was unstable. Maybe one day he would be “abolished”, so he joined the “Sun Lijun political gang”.

In addition to Meng Jianzhu, Sun Lijun’s backstage includes Zeng Qinghong, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and vice-chairman of the state, and Jiang Zemin, the former top leader of the Communist Party of China. Fu joined the “Sun Lijun political gang”, in fact, from the original refugees of Hu and Xi, to Zeng and Jiang.

Zeng and Jiang are Xi’s biggest political enemies. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi has investigated and handled a group of senior Party, government and military officials who have been promoted and reused by Zeng and Jiang. Fu turned to Jiang and Zeng, that is, joined the ranks of “backward learning”.

This is why the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reported that Fu Zhenghua “deviates from the ‘two safeguards’, has extremely inflated political ambitions, extremely despicable political conduct, opportunistically exploits, profits make people dizzy, and joins Sun Lijun’s political gang by unscrupulous means to achieve personal political goals.”

“Sun Lijun’s political gang” formed a group, which eventually became a big worry for Xi.

From January 2020 to September 2022, Xi Jinping did not dare to go abroad for more than 30 months. On July 1 this year, Xi went to Hong Kong, but did not dare to spend the night in Hong Kong. On September 14 this year, Xi finally made a trip abroad—visiting Central Asia and attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. But at midnight on September 16, he did not attend the dinner and returned to China early. Xi is highly nervous about his own security, all because he is worried about a coup.

Fu Zhenghua’s repeated speculation and the seller’s quest for glory made Xi unbearable, forcing Xi to end up ruthlessly.

Third, bending the law for personal gain will never end well

The court found that from 2014 to 2015, when Fu Zhenghua served as the director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, he concealed and did not report any clues to his brother Fu Weihua’s alleged serious crime, and did not deal with it in accordance with the law, resulting in Fu Weihua not being prosecuted for a long time. Fu Zhenghua bent the law for personal gain, “the circumstances are particularly serious, and the social impact is particularly bad.”

The CCP did not disclose what Fu Zhenghua’s “particularly serious circumstances” meant when he bent the law for personal gain. In recent years, it has been rumored overseas that Fu Zhenghua asked his younger brother, Fu Weihua, to spy on top CCP leaders and ask for huge sums of money. Maybe it has something to do with these things.

Xu Chongyang, a wealthy businessman in Wuhan, once broke the news that he was looted by Fu Zhenghua, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, and other gangs in various ways, totaling more than 2 billion yuan. During his interrogation, a staff member pointed to another man (they called him Fu Laosan) and said, “Did you see that? He is Fu Zhenghua’s younger brother, let alone monitoring you. We even have Wang Xiaohong, Wang Qishan, Xi dares to monitor.”

Guo Wengui, a wealthy mainland Chinese who lives in exile in the United States, broke the news that part of Fu Zhenghua’s case was not heard publicly, and the official mention of Fu Weihua’s case was related to him. Fu Weihua once threatened him to “destroy your whole family”. Guo Wengui once released an edited audio clip saying that the younger brother of Fu Zhenghua, then vice minister of public security, had asked Guo Wengui $50 million in bribes in exchange for the freedom of Guo Wengui’s family and employees in mainland China.

Fourth, persecuting Buddhist practitioners will never end well

According to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com, during Fu Zhenghua’s tenure as the director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau (from February 2010 to March 2015), at least 18 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted to death. They were: Du Juan, Geng Jin’e, Li Jinpeng, Zhao Shuhui, Li Yuejin, Liu Chun, Zhang Youwei, Yang Minghua, Zhang Xiuxia, Cui Peiying, Ge Peijun, Li Hailin, Yan Yuhua, Chen Jingsheng, Li Fujun, Cui Feng’e, Jiao Yuzhi, Gao Dezhong.

During Fu Zhenghua’s tenure as the director of the Central 610 Office (2015 to 2018), he was the head of the Central 610 Office, the CCP’s full-time super-power organization dedicated to persecuting Falun Gong. During this period, Falun Gong practitioners in mainland China were persecuted, causing injuries, disabilities, madness, and death.

According to incomplete statistics from The Epoch Times, in 2016 alone, at least 64 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted to death, including Gao Yixi, Lin Guoying, Lu Mei, Liang Yujie, Wang Guixiang, Yu Lianhe, Yang Ruiqin, Lu Zhifan, Zhang Chunjie, Yao Yuming, Dai Fengzhen, Liu Li, Ning Enhao, Wang Yuquan, Wang Jinhua, Gao Lianzhen, Cheng Fuhua, Tong Liqin, Jiang Deting from Liaoning Province, Li Guifen, Chen Xiumei, Liu Yaohua, Wang Yijun from Shandong Province, Yan Guoyan, Sun Zhiqing, Li Kai, Liu Zeng’an, Zhang Detang from Tianjin, Tang Xixiu and Feng Zhilan from Chongqing, Li Yuqin from Shanghai, Ma Xingyong from Shenzhen, Xu Huizhu, Chen Xiaoyue and Zhao Ping from Guangdong Province, Yang Zhi, Yang Guizhi, Jiao Qiufang, Fu Jinquan and Lu Xiurong from Henan Province, Sichuan Province Chen Shikang, Huang Shunkun, Yuan Daqun, He Chaofen from Qinghai Province, Xu Chunfang from Qinghai Province, Duan Shize and Xu Huixian from Gansu Province, Wu Chaoxuan from Guizhou Province, Cheng Xiande, Wang Jigui and Zhao Cungui from Shanxi Province, Lu Zhenxiang from Jiangxi Province, Xiong Jiyu and Chen Shuxian from Shaanxi Province, Zhu Haishan, Wang Mingzhi and Zhou Ji’an from Jilin Province, Yangzhong Province and Li Shenglan from Zhejiang Province, Lei Yinzhi from Hubei Province, Wang Guilin from Hunan Province, Fang Qingchang and Zhang Limei from Inner Mongolia, and Zhao Shuyuan from Xinjiang.

According to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com, during Fu Zhenghua’s tenure as Minister of Justice (from March 2018 to April 2020), at least 46 Falun Gong practitioners died due to the persecution in CCP prisons.

Falun Gong is a Dafa practiced by Buddhism. It has been spread to the world for 30 years this year. It has spread to more than 110 countries and regions around the world. Respect and admiration from the heart.

Fu Zhenghua first followed Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong’s cronies Zhou Yongkang to persecute Falun Gong, then followed Jiang and Zeng’s cronies Meng Jianzhu to persecute Falun Gong, and then followed Jiang and Zeng’s cronies Guo Shengkun to persecute Falun Gong.

Fu Zhenghua is an important member of the “Blood Debt Gang” that persecutes Falun Gong, led by Jiang and Zeng. Now, although Fu Zhenghua has been severely sentenced in the name of corruption, it is actually his persecution of Buddhist practitioners who has been punished.

Epilogue

Taking people as a lesson, you can know the gains and losses; by taking people as a lesson, you can know the good and bad; by taking people as a lesson, you can choose good and evil.

Fu Zhenghua, the CCP’s “top torturer” who has just been sentenced to death with reprieve and life imprisonment, is a mirror in front of the CCP’s public, procuratorial, legal and judicial officials, and it is worth looking into.

