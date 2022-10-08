[Epoch Times, October 7, 2022]At present, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the media at home and abroad have various comments on the current members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, and have various opinions on the members of the Politburo Standing Committee who will be “elected” at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. guess.

Here, the author will also talk about the biggest crime of Zhao Leji, the current member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

What is Zhao Leji’s greatest sin?

Just when the great plague broke out from Wuhan in 2020 and spread around the world, when more than 1 billion Chinese people were suffering from the epidemic, many people were infected, many people were dying, and many people were killed, they jumped out openly, Deploy the persecution of Falun Gong.

According to Minghui.com, in May 2020, when Zhao Leji went to a city for research, he was not interested in anti-corruption work, but was very active in the persecution of Falun Gong. After the opening remarks by the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and the key work report of the Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, Zhao Leji directly proposed to listen to the work report of the local 610 office.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Zhao Leji said: “We are different inside and outside, and no one should tell the outside world. 610 is withdrawn and no longer exists independently. That is to prevaricate the anti-China forces in Western society… Falun Gong is still there, and things are still happening? Work must be done quickly, and things must be done well.” “The issue of Falun Gong will also be dealt with by the Disciplinary Committee in the future.”

According to internal personnel of the Hunan Provincial Political and Legal Committee, in June 2020, a secretary of Zhao Leji arrived in Hunan to listen to the work report of the Hunan Provincial Political and Legal Committee on Falun Gong on behalf of Zhao Leji, and held symposiums in Xiangtan City and other places to urge the local to step up the persecution. Falun Gong.

Afterwards, in response to Falun Gong, local political and legal committees launched the so-called “zero action”; the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department and the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department offered a maximum reward of 100,000 yuan to encourage “everyone to participate” in reporting Falun Gong.

According to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com: In 2020, at least 88 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted to death; 622 people were illegally sentenced, including 11 elderly people over the age of 80; 6,659 people were kidnapped, 8,576 people were harassed, and 537 people were imprisoned for brainwashing class.

In 2021, at least 131 Falun Gong practitioners will be persecuted to death, 1,184 will be illegally sentenced, 5,886 will be kidnapped, and 10,527 will be harassed.

From January to September 2022, at least 110 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted and died; 526 Falun Gong practitioners were illegally sentenced. On July 12 alone, more than 100 Falun Gong practitioners were kidnapped in Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province.

In the three years since 2020, Falun Gong practitioners across the country have been persecuted, injured, maimed, insane, and killed, illegally sentenced, kidnapped, harassed, tortured, and organ harvested. Secretary Zhao Leji has an inescapable leadership responsibility.

The reason why Zhao Leji stepped up the persecution of Falun Gong in the year of the catastrophe is that he was one of the important members of the “Blood Debt Gang” of the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong, headed by Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong.

In 2000, the second year after Jiang Zemin launched the persecution of Falun Gong, 43-year-old Zhao Leji was promoted and reused by Jiang and Zeng as the governor of Qinghai Province, becoming the youngest governor in the country that year. In 2003, during Zeng Qinghong’s tenure as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and vice-chairman in charge of the Central Organization Department, 46-year-old Zhao Leji was promoted and reused as the secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee. He was the youngest provincial Party secretary in the country that year.

From 2000 to 2007, during the most evil years of Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong, Zhao Leji was the ruler of Qinghai Province, a major province in northwestern China, which is a labor camp and labor camp. Zhao Leji, as the secretary of the provincial party committee, delivered a speech at the Seventh Plenary Session of the 10th Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China held in early December 2005, saying that Falun Gong would be severely cracked down. There are 14 prisons and two labor camps in Qinghai Province, where a large number of Falun Gong practitioners are illegally detained.

Qinghai Province is likely to be an important base for organ harvesting from live Falun Gong practitioners in western China. On September 2, 2006, more than 100 Chinese medical professionals and officials gathered in the only five-star hotel in Qinghai Province, the Silver Dragon Hotel, to hold the “2006 World Organ Transplantation Latest Academic Report Seminar”. When Zhao Leji was in power in Qinghai, he was the first person responsible for the persecution of Falun Gong in Qinghai Province.

In March 2007, when Zeng Qinghong was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and vice-chairman of the state, Zhao Leji was transferred to be the secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee. Zhao Leji delivered a speech at the 11th Shaanxi Provincial Congress of the Communist Party of China held in April 2009, emphasizing the need to continue to prevent and combat Falun Gong. According to incomplete statistics from Minghui.com, during Zhao Leji’s rule in Shaanxi, at least 19 Falun Gong practitioners were persecuted to death, 111 were illegally re-education through labor, 94 were illegally sentenced, and 138 were illegally detained in brainwashing classes.

Before the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, the two leaders of the CCP’s “deep state” when Hu Jintao was in power, were making arrangements for future personnel. At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Leji became a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, and soon became the head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee. Zhao was actually promoted to the Central Committee under the control of Jiang and Zeng behind the scenes.

Before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, Jiang and Wang mobilized all forces at home and abroad to prevent Wang Qishan, who assisted Xi in fighting corruption and fighting tigers, from being re-elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission. The plan finally succeeded. This paved the way for Zhao Leji to be “elected” at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. On the surface, Zhao is a person recognized by Xi. In fact, Zhao has always been a close associate of Jiang and Zeng.

In the year of catastrophe in 2020, Zhao Leji finally revealed his true identity as an important member of the CCP’s “Blood Debt Gang” headed by Jiang and Zeng.

In mid-July 2020, Falun Gong practitioners from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand submitted another list of those responsible for persecuting Falun Gong to their governments. Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was reported to the governments of five countries as a human rights persecutor.

During Zhao Leji’s tenure as governor of Qinghai Province, he was listed as one of the first high-ranking CCP officials by the “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong” because he actively followed Jiang and persecuted Falun Gong.

On August 11, 2020, WOIPFG issued the “Announcement on the Investigation of Zhao Leji’s Persecution of Falun Gong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.”

In recent years, Zhao Leji has been riddled with various scandals and has been involved in many major cases, including the illegal construction of villas in Qinling Mountains, the case of 100 billion mineral rights in Shaanxi, the case of retaliation against Supreme Court judge Wang Linqing, the former Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee Zhao Zhengyong and other major cases, the political affairs of the Ministry of Justice, etc. The director of the department, Feng Lijun, committed suicide by jumping off a building and a major illegal mining case in Qinghai. He was also suspected of acting as an umbrella for his brother Zhao Leqin.

Among all these scandals, Zhao Leji’s biggest crime was leading the persecution of Falun Gong in a year of catastrophe.

Falun Gong is not ordinary qigong, but Buddhism. Since ancient times, the persecution of Buddhist practitioners has been a huge crime. When the whole country and the whole world fell into sorrow and pain due to the great plague, Zhao Leji was like a devil possessed, annihilating human nature, rebelling against the law of heaven, reckless of the consequences, persecuting believers of “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance”, creating himself and his descendants forever. Unexplained great sin.

Choice of good and evil. At a critical moment when human history was undergoing drastic changes due to the great plague, Zhao Leji suddenly jumped out and blatantly chose to stand on the side of evil. This is doomed that Zhao Leji will be punished badly.

