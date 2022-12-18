[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022]On November 30, 2022, Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, died.

In 2002, before Jiang’s death, in Zhangbu Township, Pingtang County, Guizhou Province, a 270 million-year-old “Tibetan Stone” with six characters “Death of the Communist Party of China” written on it was discovered.

According to experts such as Li Tingdong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and researcher of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, the characters on this huge stone are naturally formed, without any traces of artificial carving.

The sudden appearance of this “hidden character stone” 20 years ago is undoubtedly a shocking event, which indicates that the CCP is entering the historical stage of “the demise of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Today, 20 years later, the death of Jiang Zemin is also a major event, indicating that the CCP is on the eve of its final disintegration.

Why?

There are three main reasons:

First, Jiang Zemin is the general representative of the darkest forces in the CCP.

Jiang Zemin was originally the son of the traitor Jiang Guanqian who defected to the Japanese invaders. When the Chinese nation was in crisis, Jiang Zemin received seven years of traitor education. After that, he transformed himself into an “underground member of the Communist Party of China” and “children of the Communist Party martyrs”. Then, he cheated, cheated, and cheated all the way until 1989, from Shanghai to Beijing, and with the blood of the “June 4th” students, he ascended to the highest position of power in the Communist Party of China—became the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Jiang Zhi’s ascension to the “big position” is a “big joke”. However, it is such a person who actually “eating dragon beard meat for a toad” became the top leader of the CCP, government and army.

Jiang was in power or the “Supreme Emperor” for a total of 23 years (1989-2012), and the biggest bad thing he did was to persecute Falun Gong.

In the seven years before Jiang proposed to “defeat Falun Gong” on April 25, 1999, Jiang never conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and detailed investigation and research on the Falun Gong issue. Jiang didn’t know that Falun Gong was not ordinary qigong but Buddhism. Seeing that there were too many people practicing Falun Gong, jealousy arose in his heart and evil came from his guts. He insisted on persecuting Buddhism.

Starting from July 20, 1999, Jiang mobilized all state machinery to launch the persecution of Falun Buddhism. However, even though Jiang tried his best, he could not defeat Buddhism, so he could only think of a worse way:

One is to order live organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners. Independent investigations by the “International Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong” have fully proved that Jiang is the decision maker of the CCP’s large-scale live organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners. crime.

The second is to indulge officials and their children to engage in corruption. Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong promoted and reused a large number of serious corrupt elements, and even allowed their children to “make a fortune in silence.” Just as Jiang shook his head many times at the plenary meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and said, “If the upper beam is not upright, the lower beam is crooked, and the middle beam is not upright and it will fall down.” In the hypermarket where power and sex are traded, big officials are greedy, small officials are small, and small officials are also greedy. Almost all officials are not corrupt. When one corrupt element falls, tens of thousands of corrupt elements will be copied immediately.

The third is to sell territorial sovereignty. On December 9, 1999, Jiang Zemin embraced tightly with Russian President Yeltsin, who “banned all activities of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union” and forced Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, to resign and dissolve the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Afterwards, Jiang and Ye signed the “Descriptive Protocol on the East and West Sections of the Sino-Russian Boundary”, giving Russia unconditionally the territory of more than one million square kilometers in Northeast China that Tsarist Russia had occupied. Later, Jiang also signed border treaties with some countries in Central Asia and Vietnam, and then sold hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of Chinese territory. As a result, Jiang committed the crime of endangering national security, which endangered national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Fourth, in order to prevent the spread of the truth about Falun Gong, Jiang’s son Jiang Mianheng led the establishment of the “Great Firewall” to block information on more than one billion Chinese people, so that the CCP can brainwash the people with lies and destroy people’s understanding of common sense, common sense, and common sense. Cognition has caused quite a few Chinese people to hate Buddhism and fall into the extreme thinking of either extreme left or extreme right, which has poisoned countless Chinese people.

Fifth, “stability maintenance funds” exceed the national defense budget. When Jiang’s confidant Zhou Yongkang was Minister of Public Security and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, “maintaining stability” became his top priority. “Stability maintenance funds” continue to rise. In 2009, the CCP’s “stability maintenance fund” was 514 billion yuan, and the national defense budget was 480.7 billion yuan; in 2010, the “stability maintenance fund” was 549 billion yuan, and the national defense budget was 534 billion yuan.

Taxpayers support the army to defend against foreign enemies, but “stability maintenance funds” are used to deal with taxpayers. “Stability maintenance funds” exceed the national defense budget, which means that in the Jiang Zemin era, the Chinese people have become the biggest enemy of the CCP.

The sixth is to establish an extrajudicial authority—the 610 Office dedicated to persecuting Falun Gong. The 610 Office, similar to the Central Cultural Revolution Group established by Mao Zedong and the Gestapo established by Hitler, is a super power organization with privileges beyond the law.

Jiang controls the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee controls the 610 Office, and the 610 Office controls the public security, procuratorate, judiciary, and department to carry out the persecution of Falun Gong.

The seventh is to fundamentally destroy people’s morality. The core philosophy of Falun Gong, “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”, is not only a traditional value, but also a universal value. Falun Gong practitioners follow “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” to be good people, and there is nothing wrong with them.

Jiang persecutes Falun Gong regardless of means, cost, and consequences. The direct result is that “false, evil, and fighting” prevail and rampant from top to bottom. In many people’s minds, traditional morality has disappeared, they are not afraid of the sky, they are not afraid of the earth, and they dare to do anything outrageous.

Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong is like Pandora in ancient Greek mythology. She opened her magic box and released all the evils in the world-greed, hypocrisy, slander, jealousy, pain, etc., becoming a disaster that harms others, self, and future generations source of. Jiang turned the CCP into the darkest, most evil, and most corrupt party that surpassed all moral and legal bottom lines.

As the general representative of the most evil forces in the CCP, Jiang Zemin is dead, and the century-old CCP will come to an end, and it will soon be over.

Second, the tide of the “Three Retreats” and the “underworld encircling the CCP” are strongly pushing the CCP towards its final disintegration.

After Jiang launched the persecution of “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance” belief groups, many Falun Gong practitioners did not understand. In order to trace the source, they began to explore what kind of party the CCP is.

In November 2004, The Epoch Times published a series of editorials “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party”. Through countless appearances, illusions, and illusions created by the CCP, it exposed the CCP’s “fake, evil, fighting, anti-heaven, anti-earth, anti-humanity, and anti-God”. Buddha’s essence.

Throughout the century-old history of the CCP, the ancestors of the CCP-Marxism-Leninism are foreign; the ideology of the CCP-Marxism-Leninism is foreign; China‘s legal regime—the Republic of China—is the direct goal, and its original intention is to defend the “only proletarian motherland in the world“—the Soviet Union.

The CCP does not love China at all, the Chinese people, or Chinese culture.

The CCP is the party with the most murders in the world, the largest traitorous party in the world, the most evil party in the world that destroys traditional culture, the largest state terrorist party in the world, and the most corrupt party in the world. The ultimate goal of the CCP is not only to destroy the Chinese nation, but also to destroy all mankind.

After the “Nine Commentaries” came out, there was a wave of quitting the CCP, Leagues, and Teams around the world. According to statistics from the Epoch Times Quit the CCP website, more than 400 million Chinese people have quit the CCP so far.

Today, breaking with the CCP, whose hands are stained with the blood of the Chinese people, and not being a descendant of Marxism-Leninism, but becoming a descendant of Yan and Huang, is becoming the choice of more and more Chinese people who understand the truth.

The tide of “Three Retreats” is destroying the ruling foundation of the CCP.

The Sino-US trade war in 2018 has exposed the true face of the CCP’s “fake, evil, and fighting” campaigns around the world for decades since Jiang launched the persecution of Falun Gong.

Since then, the free world headed by the United States has begun to “encircle the CCP” in various fields such as economy, politics, science and technology, diplomacy, military affairs, counter-espionage, anti-CCP agents, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights, religion, and ideology. New Era.

The death of Jiang Zemin marks the end of the era of the powerful families of the Communist Party of China and the powerful families of the West joining hands to “make a fortune in silence”.

With the general outbreak of the CCP’s internal crisis, the “three withdrawals” tide and the “world encircle the CCP” will agitate each other, dealing a huge blow to the CCP.

Third, the “CCP virus” may become a super weapon to disintegrate the CCP.

In 2020, after the great plague spread from Wuhan to the whole world, the CCP and the United States had a heated debate on the name of the virus. The then U.S. President Trump called it a “Chinese virus”, and the CCP repeatedly refuted it.

On March 18, 2020, I published the article “The Chinese Virus Is Actually the “CCP Virus”” in The Epoch Times. I wrote:

“A large number of facts revealed now prove that the great plague was caused by the CCP’s efforts to conceal the truth, and used the dictatorship and propaganda machines to attack the eight doctors who told the truth. They missed the golden prevention and control period of nearly 40 days in vain. Before the closure of Wuhan on January 23, more than 5 million people were dispersed from Wuhan to the whole of Hubei Province, the whole of China, and even many countries and regions in the world, causing the epidemic to spread to more than 150 countries and regions around the world. It has brought incalculable losses to the health, life, economy, politics, and culture of people in the region.”

The “CCP virus” has spread all over the world, and it has taught governments and people of all countries to recognize that the CCP is the biggest threat to the world, and it has taught the most profound lesson. This is an important public opinion foundation for the formation of the situation of “encircling the Communist Party under heaven”.

Why did the great plague break out from China in 2020? I have posted an analysis on this. This great plague is actually the evil result of the CCP’s “fake, evil, and fight” all over China and the world after Jiang launched the persecution of Falun Gong.

The CCP has carried out a three-year “clearing” blockade of the “CCP virus”, which has caused public dissatisfaction. In November 2022, a fire in Urumqi aroused the anger of the people across the country, and a wave of protests known as the “White Paper Movement” swept across the country.

At the beginning of December 2022, the CCP suddenly went from one extreme to another, from “adhering to the zero-clearing policy without wavering” to “rapidly loosening epidemic prevention measures without transition”, resulting in an explosive increase in the number of people infected with the “CCP virus”.

According to Radio Free Asia, on December 13, the staff of the Babaoshan Funeral Home said on the phone that all the incinerators had been turned on and they were running 24 hours a day. Cremation will not be possible until 3:00 am on the 19th at the earliest, and after the 20th, the reason is “there is a lot of business“; the Tongzhou funeral home also stated that the incinerator is also open around the clock, and the remains will have to wait for 5 to 6 days before cremation .

The report quoted information from the official website of the Babaoshan Funeral Home, stating that there are 19 new-style incinerators in the museum, each of which can cremate a body every 30 minutes. There are a total of 90 incinerators in 12 funeral homes in Beijing. If the efficiency is the same as that of Babaoshan, it can cremate more than 4,000 remains when it is turned on 24 hours a day.

The explosive increase in the number of infections and the sharp increase in the number of deaths will surely trigger more, larger, and wider waves of protest.

In May 2020 when the Great Plague broke out, Jiang Zemin’s confidant, Zhao Leji, then member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, ignored the fact that the entire Chinese people and the people of the world were suffering from the “CCP Virus” and did not engage in anti-corruption work. , still promoting the persecution of Falun Gong.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, Jiang Zemin’s confidant Guo Shengkun, then member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, disregarded the principles of nature and people’s hearts, and continued to carry out the so-called “clearing action” against Falun Gong nationwide.

The actions of the CCP in times of catastrophe and catastrophe correspond to the old proverb: “If the sky wants it to perish, it will drive it crazy.”

In history, when many dynasties perished, they were accompanied by great plagues.

Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Buddhism is an important reason for the outbreak of the “CCP Virus”. Now that Jiang Zemin is dead, the “CCP virus” may become one of the last terminators of the CCP.

epilogue

Jiang Zemin, who was full of crimes, died, and brought the CCP, which was full of crimes, to the cemetery.

God’s final cleansing, judgment, and elimination of the CCP is coming.

Before the arrival of “Heaven destroys the CCP”, Chinese people who have not yet “retired from the CCP” should seize the time to “withdraw from the CCP” as soon as possible.

Only those who break with the blood-debt CCP will be able to save the day when the CCP disintegrates, and they will have a bright and beautiful future.

