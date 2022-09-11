[Epoch Times, September 11, 2022]On September 7, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection released news: Shen Deyong, the former executive vice president of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China, was expelled from the party and public office for serious violations of discipline and law, and he was transferred to the procurator for suspected crimes. Organs review prosecution.

This is another big corrupt official investigated by the Supreme Court after Zhou Qiang became President of the Supreme Court.

Zhou Qiang’s former first deputy Shen Deyong

In 2013, when Zhou Qiang was the President of the Supreme Court, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, Member of the Judicial Committee, and Chief Justice, Shen Deyong was the Executive Vice President of the Supreme Court, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, Member of the Judicial Committee, and a first-level justice.

Shen Deyong is a member of the leading group of the Supreme Court’s leading group (Party), a member of the administrative leading group (government), and a member of the adjudication committee (business) headed by Zhou Qiang.

Shen Deyong served as Zhou Qiang’s first deputy for five years (2013-2018). In the past five years, Shen Deyong’s serious corruption problem happened under Zhou Qiang’s eyes.

On March 21, 2022, Shen Deyong was “quarantined” for serious violations of discipline and law.

According to the review report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Shen Deyong was involved in the “five deadly sins”:

First, “disregarding the Party Central Committee’s three orders and five declarations, wantonly intervened in judicial activities, from a guardian of fairness and justice to a trampler of law and order, seriously undermining the credibility of the judiciary.”

Second, “violating the spirit of the eight central regulations, illegally accepting gifts and money, and illegally accepting banquets and travel that may affect the impartial performance of official duties.”

Third, “violating organizational principles, being disloyal to the party and being dishonest, concealing and not reporting personal matters, not truthfully explaining problems when organizing letter inquiries, and illegally seeking benefits for others in the selection and appointment of cadres.”

Fourth, “Public instruments are used for private purposes, and relatives and secretaries are allowed to use their positional influence to act as judicial brokers, and use the power conferred by the party and the people as a tool for personal gain.”

Fifth, “losing the bottom line of discipline and law, breaking the law by law enforcement, relying on cases to eat cases, engaging in judicial corruption, trading power and money, taking advantage of the convenience of positions to make profits for others in case handling, project contracting, etc., and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.”

The report stated, “Shen Deyong seriously violated the party’s political discipline and political rules, organizational discipline, integrity discipline and life discipline, which constituted a serious violation of the law and was suspected of taking bribes. , the impact is bad and should be dealt with seriously.”

According to Caixin.com, Shen Deyong was taken away around March 17. In the past week or two, Xin Zhihong, Li Liang, and Wang Tao, his three secretaries when he was working in the Supreme Court, were taken away to assist in the investigation, and some of his relatives were also involved in the investigation.

Caixin.com reported in 2020 that Xin Zhihong was Shen Deyong’s first secretary at the Supreme Court. He resigned from the Supreme Court in 2004. He founded Beijing Guohong Law Firm in 2007 and served as its director. Over the years, the subject matter of the Supreme Court cases represented by the firm has exceeded 100 billion yuan. One of the cases involving the equity dispute of the New China Life Insurance Company received the attention of the Central Supervision Team during the education and rectification of the political and legal teams across the country. It is said that this is one of the fuses of Shen Deyong’s case.

Shen Deyong, a member of the 18th and 19th Central Committee, is the first minister-level senior official to be sacked in 2022, and the third senior middle-level senior official to be arrested by the Supreme Court since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the highest-ranking justice in the national court system has been investigated. He is one of the typical examples of the CCP’s political and legal system who knows the law, violates the law, violates the law, deceives, plays with the law, plays with the law, and uses the law to undermine the implementation of the law.

Zhou Qiang’s powerful “go-getter” Meng Xiang

Meng Xiang is the director of the Executive Bureau of the Supreme Court led by Zhou Qiang, and a member of the Supreme Court Judicial Committee chaired by Zhou Qiang. Meng Xiang’s serious corruption problem also happened under Zhou Qiang’s eyes.

The Executive Board of the Supreme Court is a key department with great power, important status and a lot of oil and water.

The appointment of the Director of the Court’s Executive Directorate is very different from some other positions within the court system. Court presidents, vice presidents, division chiefs, judges, and members of adjudication committees all need to be appointed by the standing committee of the people’s congress at the same level, but the executive director is not included. When the post of executive director becomes vacant, it is generally nominated by the president of the court at the party group meeting, and then submitted to the organization department for appointment.

Meng Xiang can serve as the director of the executive bureau of the Supreme Court. It is very likely that Zhou Qiang nominated it at the Supreme Court party group meeting and then reported to the organization department for appointment. It may be based on reports that Meng Xiang is a close associate of Supreme Court President Zhou Qiang.

On July 16 last year, Meng Xiang was investigated for serious violations of discipline and law. On January 24 this year, Meng Xiang was expelled from the party and public office for “serious violation of the party’s political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, work discipline and life discipline” and national laws, and his suspected crime was transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution.

On August 25, Meng Xiang’s bribery case was tried in the Intermediate Court of Zhengzhou City, Henan Province.

The prosecution alleges: From 2003 to 2020, Meng Xiang took the position as the vice president of the Fengtai District Court of Beijing, a member of the Judicial Committee of the Beijing Higher Court, the chief judge of the filing court, and the director of the office, and the head of the discipline inspection team of the Beijing Second Intermediate Court. Acting president and president of Beijing Dongcheng District Court, vice president of Beijing Higher Court, member of the Judicial Committee of the Supreme Court, director of the Executive Bureau and other positions, as well as the convenient conditions for the formation of power and status, for others in the trial and execution of cases , project contracting, cadre selection and appointment and other matters, and took bribes of more than 22.74 million yuan.

According to mainland media reports, in recent years, from the Supreme Court to the grassroots courts, from the coast to the central and western regions, executive judges have been sacked. For example, the case of Wu Xiaoqing, the former executive director of the Chongqing High Court, directly led to Zhang Tao, the former vice president of the court.

As a judge of the Supreme Court, Meng Xiang still “doesn’t hold back and does not stop” under the high-pressure situation of anti-corruption since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is doubtful whether his serious corruption problem is directly related to Zhou Qiang himself.

Zhou Qiang’s former deputy Xi Xiaoming

When Zhou Qiang was the president of the Supreme Court, secretary of the party group, member of the adjudication committee, and chief justice, Xi Xiaoming was the vice president of the Supreme Court, a member of the party group, a member of the adjudication committee, and a second-level justice.

Xi Xiaoming is also a member of the leadership team of the Supreme Court’s leading party, a member of the administrative leadership team, and a member of the adjudication committee headed by Zhou Qiang. Its serious corruption problem also occurred under the eyes of Zhou Qiang.

On July 12, 2015, Xi Xiaoming was investigated for serious violation of discipline and law.

On February 16, 2017, Xi Xiaoming was sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life, and confiscated all personal property by the Tianjin No. 2 Intermediate Court for accepting bribes of 114 million yuan.

The court found that: from 1996 to 2015, when Xi Xiaoming served as the vice president of the Economic Tribunal of the Supreme Court, the president of the Second Civil Trial Division, a member of the Judiciary Committee, and the vice president, he took advantage of the convenience of his position or formed the basis of his position and work. Facilitating conditions, providing assistance to relevant units and individuals in matters such as case handling and company listing, and approving their relatives to accept and directly accepting property from relevant personnel, a total of RMB 114 million.

Xi Xiaoming’s problems are prominently manifested in collusion with illegal lawyers, judicial brokers, and illegal businessmen, accepting huge bribes, interfering with justice, and leading to perverted judgments.

Xi Xiaoming is the “first tiger” in the political and legal system since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the second vice president of the Supreme Court to be tried for corruption crimes since the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Zhou Qiang should take the first leadership responsibility

On November 10, 2010, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Regulations on Implementing the Responsibility System for the Construction of a Clean and Clean Party”, in which Article 6 stipulates: “The main person in charge of the leadership team is the first person responsible for the construction of a clean and clean government within the scope of their duties. “.

Accordingly, Zhou Qiang is the first person responsible for the construction of a clean government in the Supreme Court. There is a serious problem in the construction of a clean and honest party within the scope of his responsibilities, and Zhou Qiang must take the first leadership responsibility.

On June 6, 2014, the Supreme Court’s Party Group issued the Supreme Court’s “Implementation Opinions on Implementing the Main Responsibilities for the Construction of a Clean and Clean Party (Trial)”. It stipulates: “Secretaries of the party group must conscientiously perform the political responsibility of the first person responsible for the construction of party conduct and clean government and anti-corruption work, and manage the team and lead the team well.”

The responsibility system for the construction of a clean and honest party is stipulated by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, as well as by the Party Group of the Supreme Court.

After Zhou Qiang served as president of the Supreme Court for two years and four months, in July 2015, Xi Xiaoming, vice president of the Supreme Court, was investigated for serious corruption.

On September 29 of the same year, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued a notice on the expulsion of Xi Xiaoming from the party, and used “five serious” to describe his problems:

“After investigation, Xi Xiaoming seriously violated political discipline and political rules, seriously violated the decision-making and deployment of ruling the country according to the law; seriously violated organizational discipline, was disloyal to the party, was dishonest, concealed and did not report personal matters; seriously violated the regulations on integrity and self-discipline, and used the position of Convenience to seek benefits for relatives’ business activities; serious violation of the spirit of the eight central regulations, accepting public funds in violation of regulations; violating confidentiality discipline, leaking trial work secrets; using the convenience of position to seek benefits for others in civil litigation and other aspects, accepting property.”

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced that the identification of Xi Xiaoming’s corruption issue was quite severe and unprecedented.

However, after Xi Xiaoming’s “five serious” problems occurred, I checked the various speeches of Zhou Qiang that were published publicly, and I did not see that Zhou Qiang had a self-criticism about Xi Xiaoming’s serious corruption under his leadership, nor did he I saw that he had a few words to take the initiative to take the first leadership responsibility. Zhou Qiang has been deceiving people with fake, big and empty words.

For example, on March 13, 2016, Zhou Qiang said at the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress, “In particular, the case of Xi Xiaoming’s violation of discipline and law has a bad impact and a profound lesson.” In 2016, the Supreme Court will “implement the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, adhere to strict management, and resolutely punish judicial corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude.”

Five years and four months after Zhou Qiang’s statement on “implementing…the main responsibility”, “strict management” and “zero tolerance”, in July 2021, the Supreme Court again encountered Meng Xiang’s serious corruption problem of “violating discipline and law against the wind” .

After Meng Xiang’s serious corruption problem, I also did not see Zhou Qiang’s self-criticism, nor did I see Zhou Qiang’s initiative to assume the first leadership responsibility. Zhou Qiang, as always, used false, big and empty words to deceive people.

Zhou Qiang’s false, big and empty words just fell. On March 21, 2022, another serious corruption case of Zhou Qiang’s former first deputy Shen Deyong occurred.

At this time, Zhou Qiang repeated his old tricks. He neither blamed himself nor took the initiative to assume the first leadership responsibility, but continued to deceive the top and bottom with false, big and empty words.

However, no matter how Zhou Qiang performs, according to the regulations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council and the Supreme Court, Zhou Qiang has the unshirkable first leadership responsibility for the serious corruption problems of Shen Deyong, Meng Xiang and Xi Xiaoming.

Why is the Supreme Court corrupt?

There are many reasons. One of the important reasons is that Zhou Qiang, President of the Supreme Court, is a lawless villain himself.

Previously, many experts, scholars and lawyers at home and abroad had exposed and criticized Zhou Qiang’s lawlessness.

For example, less than three months after Zhou Qiang became president of the Supreme Court, he approved the death penalty of Zeng Chengjie, a private entrepreneur in Hunan. According to Zeng Chengjie’s lawyer Wang Shaoguang, this was a big unjust case of “making money and killing people”, and Zhou Qiang was one of the murderers who made this big unjust case.

Another example is that after Zhou Qiang became president of the Supreme Court, he was one of the main culprits of the CCP’s political and legal system to persecute 709 lawyers.

For another example, on May 1, 2015, after the Supreme Court claimed that “a case must be established, and a lawsuit must be justified”, nearly 210,000 Falun Gong practitioners around the world sent their real names to the Supreme Court and mailed a complaint against Jiang Zemin, the culprit of the persecution of Falun Gong. Criminal indictment.

As the President of the Supreme Court, Zhou Qiang has the most convenient conditions to know the truth about Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong. However, in the face of thousands of unjust, false and wrongful convictions, Zhou Qiang was not only indifferent, on the contrary, he deliberately increased the persecution of Falun Gong.

On January 25, 2017, Zhou Qiang teamed up with Cao Jianming, the then Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China, to issue the Interpretation on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in Criminal Cases such as Handling Organizations and Using X-religious Organizations to Undermine the Implementation of Laws, escalating the persecution of Falun Gong.

From January 2017 to August 2022, at least 4,981 Falun Gong practitioners were illegally sentenced by courts at all levels, and many were persecuted to death.

Therefore, Zhou Qiang is one of the important members of the “Blood Debt Gang” of the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong led by Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong.

Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong are the general backers of the most serious corrupt elements at the highest levels of the CCP, government and military.

Zhou Qiang, who closely followed Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, was probably also a serious corrupt person. He has no intention of fighting corruption in the Supreme Court at all.

This is one of the most important reasons why the Supreme Court has been corrupted before and after.

