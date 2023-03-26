Text/Ye Zhenzhe

Dr. Wang Zhengkun, chairman of Yiqun Medical Cosmetology Group, was invited to share the ups and downs of starting a business at the Tainan Alumni Association of Taipei Medical University today (26th). Only by doing everything well can we have the opportunity to stand out in the field of industry, government and academia. He also encourages alumni to continue to cultivate in fields such as medical care, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, and to compete on the international medical stage.

The Tainan Alumni Association of Taipei Medical University held a membership meeting in Nam Kwong Chemical Pharmaceutical today (26th). Wang Yubei, the chairman and general manager of Nam Kwong Pharmaceutical, invited Wang Zhengkun, who owns 11 medical beauty clinics and 1 Dr. Yiqun skin care product company, to share Talking about the ups and downs of starting a business; also invited Professor Lu Fenghua from Chenggong University’s Department of Family Medicine to share his mental journey of starting a home medical clinic after retirement.

Dr. Wang Zhengkun, chairman of Yiqun Medical Cosmetology Group, attended the Tainan Alumni Association of Taipei Medical University to share the joys and sorrows of starting a business.Photo/Provided by Yiqun Medical Cosmetology Group

Taipei Medical University Distinguished Alumni Former Director of the National Health Insurance Administration Li Bozhang, Chairman of Beijing Medical University Chen Ruijie, Former Chairman Zhang Wenchang, President Lin Jianhuang, etc. all participated in the grand event, showing the strength of unity and working together for Taiwan’s medical industry.

It is reported that in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, Taipei Medical University ranks 384th in the world, and ranks first in the private school rankings in the country. In 2022, Beijing Medical University won the “Taiwan’s Best University Ranking” by Foresight magazine for the fifth time, ranking first in medical science and private universities. Outstanding chief physicians and alumni of Beijing Medical University are distributed in various fields, such as: Minister of Health and Welfare Qiu Wenda, Lin Zuoyan , Chen Shizhong, Xue Ruiyuan, deans and entrepreneurs of major medical centers.

The Tainan Alumni Association of Beijing Medical University is also full of talents. For example, Wang Yubei, the chairman of the alumni association, is the general manager of Nam Kwong Pharmaceuticals, a listed company;

Dr. Wang Zhengkun, chairman of Yiqun Medical Cosmetology Group, attended the Tainan Alumni Association of Taipei Medical University to share the joys and sorrows of starting a business. From left to right are Wang Zhengkun, former director of the National Health Insurance Administration Li Bozhang, general manager of Nam Kwong Pharmaceutical Wang Yubei, and chairman of Nam Kwong Pharmaceutical Chen Lixian.Photo/Provided by Yiqun Medical Cosmetology Group

Wang Zhengkun, who was invited to give a speech, is a specialist in dermatology and a doctor of business management. He is currently the chairman of the Taiwan Association for the Promotion of Aesthetic Medicine and the chairman of Yiqun Medical Beauty Group. He is teaching brand management and supply chain management in the doctoral class of Evergreen University and EMBA in Chenggong University. He taught chain brand operation and management in the master class, and taught beauty medicine in the Department of Medicine of Chenggong University.

Wang Zhengkun said that starting a business is hard and requires knowledge, wisdom, willpower and perseverance to succeed. Wang Zhengkun was heavily in debt at the age of 25, and he could only learn medical knowledge step by step steadily, accumulating the number of patients, and when the number of patients reached tens of thousands, he set up a clinic at the age of 30. Because Wang Zhengkun was seized by the court, he was unable to borrow money from the bank, nor did he have the face to borrow money from relatives and friends. Therefore, he negotiated installment payments with medical laser manufacturers, received money from patients every month, and then returned it to the manufacturer. In his 30s, he helped his father pay off nearly 100 million yuan in debt, and then served as the chairman of the Tainan Medical Association, and was re-elected for 3 terms. Then he was re-elected as the chairman of the Taiwan Medical Laser Optoelectronics Society for two consecutive terms.

Wang Zhengkun said that it requires a strong willpower. You must endure the pain, learn medical skills with your heart, and do everything well in order to stand out in the field of industry, government and academia. And Taipei Medical University has also changed from a few tin houses and Qingshui model classrooms decades ago to an internationally renowned university. This is the result of the efforts of many teachers and alumni. Encourage and work together to enter the world and compete for the international medical stage.

The post Wang Zhengkun shared the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and encouraged Peking University alumni to enter the international medical industry appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

