Wang Zhonglin presided over a special meeting of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters and dispatched the Huanggang Epidemic Disposal

Implement 20 optimization measures without compromise

Adhere to active prevention, early detection and quick disposal, and continue to improve the scientific and accurate prevention and control

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Nianming) On the morning of November 13, Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over a special meeting of the Provincial Headquarters, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s work as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. In accordance with the spirit of the important speech at the meeting, implementing the spirit of the video and telephone conference of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and in accordance with the work requirements of the provincial party committee, research and deployment on the implementation of 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work are carried out.

After listening to the analysis of the current epidemic situation, reports on relevant work, and opinions and suggestions, Wang Zhonglin pointed out that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is for more scientific and precise prevention and control, not to relax prevention and control, nor to let go and “lie down”.It is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, and unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , to promote the implementation of the 20 measures without compromiseand continuously improve the scientific and accurate prevention and control of the epidemic, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to carefully follow the requirements of the state,Combining with the actual situation of our province, we should pay close attention to improving the supporting policies, strengthen training guidance and publicity guidance, effectively standardize measures such as isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel flow, and risk area delineation management, and resolutely prevent and correct problems such as “layers of overweight” and “one-size-fits-all”. It is necessary to adhere to active prevention, early detection, and fast disposal, and implement the requirements of “four early”.Do not relax and do a good job of normalized prevention and controlImprove the command system of epidemic prevention and control at all levels, improve the operation efficiency, increase the analysis and judgment of the epidemic situation, strictly implement the measures of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management” to prevent importation, strengthen nucleic acid testing of key personnel and normal social monitoring, adjust Optimize the prevention and control requirements of key places such as campuses, enterprises and industrial parks, strengthen the role of community prevention and control as the main front, strengthen the management of checkpoints in outpatient clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, etc., improve the multi-point trigger mechanism, and firmly grasp the initiative of prevention and control work.To make solid progress in vaccination, to ensure that all should be received, build a strong immune barrier. It is necessary to establish a bottom-line thinking, prepare enough personnel and materials for nucleic acid testing, epidemiological tracking, isolation and transportation, medical treatment, etc., and strengthen emergency drills.Effectively improve the level of emergency response capabilities。

After the meeting, Wang Zhonglin dispatched the epidemic handling work in Huanggang City via video, requesting to further refine and implement external prevention and import measures, and to strengthen the prevention and control fence; to speed up the tracking of circulation, exhaust all close contacts and isolate and control the epidemic in time to block the spread of the epidemic; Carry out nucleic acid testing according to the situation, and screen all potential infected persons as soon as possible; scientifically define risk areas, strictly implement control measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic; make every effort to ensure the production and living services of the people, and effectively meet the basic living conditions of the people during the epidemic disposal period Demand; the main responsible comrades are in front of the command, focus on fighting the war of annihilation, and put out the epidemic as soon as possible.

Zhao Haishan, Vice Governor and Deputy Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting.