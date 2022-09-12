Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Nianming) On the morning of September 11, Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, went to the Provincial Headquarters to visit and condolence to the staff on duty, and dispatched the epidemic disposal work in Enshi Prefecture via video. . He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implement the deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for teleconferences and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, adhere to the people first, life first, insist on dynamic clearing, and keep in mind that “persistence is Victory”, strengthen confidence and determination, and win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible.

Wang Zhonglin listened carefully to the report on the progress of the epidemic disposal in Enshi Prefecture, inquired in detail about nucleic acid testing, epidemiological traceability, and isolation and control, and worked with everyone to judge the situation and deploy key tasks. He pointed out that with the joint efforts of all relevant parties at all levels, the epidemic prevention and control trend in Enshi Prefecture is improving, and it is currently in a critical stage of racing against time. Promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures with greater efforts, and strive to control the epidemic in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to speed up the flow investigation, tracking and control, coordinate the forces of the health, disease control, public security and other departments, and combine the points, lines and surfaces to find out and control all the close contacts and sub-close contacts as soon as possible; according to the flow investigation situation Scientifically delineate risk areas, strictly implement control measures, strengthen closed-loop management of isolation points, and effectively block the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to carry out expanded screening quickly and strictly, organize scientifically and orderly, strengthen quality management, ensure that sampling on the same day and results on the same day, and effectively find out the bottom line of the epidemic as soon as possible. It is necessary to strengthen normal prevention and control, strengthen the normalization of nucleic acid testing in society and regular monitoring of key groups, strictly implement the “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management” for people returning to Hubei from key areas, and give full play to the role of “checkpoints” in outpatient clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies. , and effectively achieve active prevention, early detection, and quick disposal. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, improve the command system for epidemic prevention and control, clarify functions and responsibilities, implement flat management, organize party members and cadres to sink into the community, and widely mobilize the masses to effectively provide strong support for epidemic prevention and control. We must care about people’s lives, do our best to provide services, strengthen the guarantee of stable supply and price of living materials and organize distribution to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices, strengthen assistance to groups with special difficulties, ensure the medical needs of the masses, and effectively implement the people-centered development philosophy come true. It is necessary to release epidemic information and progress of prevention and control work in a timely manner, respond to social concerns, increase the popularization of epidemic prevention knowledge and prevention and control policies, enhance public awareness of protection, strengthen the publicity and reporting of advanced anti-epidemic models and deeds, crack down on online rumors in accordance with the law, and effectively gather positive attitudes. energy, and create a strong atmosphere for fighting the epidemic together.

Wang Zhonglin requested that the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters should strengthen the analysis and judgment of the epidemic situation, coordinate the work of regional co-investigation, testing and dispatching force deployment, etc., and support key areas to speed up the local epidemic disposal; increase supervision and inspection, and promote normalized prevention and control. The control measures were carefully implemented, and the defense line against foreign imports was firmly guarded, so as to create favorable conditions for economic and social development.

Zhao Haishan, Yang Yunyan and Xu Wenhai, vice governor and deputy commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting.