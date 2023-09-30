Wanted for conviction in Romania, 21 year old arrested in Barletta – News

A 21-year-old Romanian was arrested by railway police officers in Barletta because he was the recipient of a European arrest warrant issued by the judicial authority of Romania for crimes against property committed in his country of origin and for which he must serve ten months of imprisonment.





His identification was possible thanks to a bag left on one of the platforms of Barletta station. The policemen found the travel bag and took it into custody, convinced that it had been left by a distracted traveller. After a few minutes, two people – the 21-year-old and an acquaintance of his – nervously began to walk around the train waiting area looking for something among the benches and other travelers. The suspicious officers approached the two and after some questions, checks and checks identified the 21-year-old who will shortly, after his arrest in Italy, leave for Romania to carry out the extradition requested by the judicial authority.



