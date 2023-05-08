wanted to hear from colleagues from NAKA about the manipulation of witnesses, no one caught on

Shaky shot of the elevator in the police presidium building in Bratislava. The camera scans the walls and the ceiling, breathing is heard. It is issued by the former head of the second operational department of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), Ján Kałavský – the author of the recording in the position of an agent of the police inspection.

He had the recording device attached directly to him, hearing the rustling of his clothes with every movement. The video was made on May 13, 2021 around eleven o’clock. When he was sitting in investigator Ján Čurilla’s office with the recording turned on, his colleague’s head hardly fit into the camera’s field of view. Other images are also recorded from below.

Hear how Kalavský calls a colleague for lunch, but he says he has a lot of work. The agent does not even go to the investigator Pavel Ďurka. After about half an hour, the video ends.

Ján Kalavský (1982) as a 20-year-old, according to Aktuality.sk, he served in the French Foreign Legion;

after returning to Slovakia, he became a police officer, working in the east of the country, where he came from;

around 2017, he became part of NAKA, an anti-crime unit, where he worked on an operative;

his informant was Peter Petrov alias Tiger, but also Peter Košč nicknamed Mr. X, who had contacts with the secret services;

in 2020 he became the head of the second operational department;

in May 2021, the police inspectorate detained him and accused him of disseminating information about police actions;

the general prosecutor’s office dropped the charges against him after about two weeks;

he was accused a second time in September 2021, but he was no longer in Slovakia;

he was detained in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he applied for asylum;

in January 2022, the prosecutor of the special prosecutor’s office filed an indictment against Kalavského;

The specialized criminal court began hearings in March 2023, interrogating the defendant via telebridge;

It is one of several recordings that Kalavský recorded as an agent two years ago during the first three weeks of May for the police inspection. The recordings capture how he tried to extract a confession from his colleagues that they manipulated witnesses and influenced the investigation of important cases from the Smer era.

However, it does not appear from the records available to Denník N that the investigators knew about the manipulation. There is only one video, the rest are audio recordings.

He did not say anything to the inspectorate and was its agent

After listening to the recordings, it is clear that Kalavský seemed restless and told his colleagues how scared he was. He had reason to be nervous, on April 14, 2021, he was taken directly from his office at the police presidium for questioning to a police inspection.