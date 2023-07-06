Wants access to assisted suicide, Court orders checks – Friuli VG

On pathology and awareness. Involved Ass. Coscioni in Trieste

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 06 – The Court of Trieste has established that the Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority ascertains whether a woman – who has requested access to medically assisted suicide – “is affected by an irreversible pathology, a source of physical or psychic conditions considered intolerable by the same” and if “it is fully capable of making free and conscious decisions”, providing that “it is kept alive by life-sustaining treatments”. The woman, suffering from multiple sclerosis, had filed an emergency appeal against Asugi last May. The Luca Coscioni Association is dealing with the case. (HANDLE).



