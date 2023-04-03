Disclosure of 10th class Telugu question paper in Tandoor of Waqarabad district

Four teachers suspended, criminal case against two, further investigation underway

Seven minutes after the exam started, the question paper went viral on WhatsApp

District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy’s press conference, advising students not to worry

Waqarabad/Tandoor:03. April

Telangana where the annual examinations of class 10 have started from today. There, the question paper of class 10 Telugu went viral on WhatsApp from the examination center established at Government Number One School in Tandoor of Waqarabad district, seven minutes after the examination started. And there was a sensation in the district.

In this regard, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy took strict action today in the press conference held at the office of Collectorate Waqarabad. The district collector has also instructed the police to register a criminal case against both of them.

District Collector Narayan Reddy, who looked very upset and angry over the disclosure of this question paper, assured strict measures to restore the confidence of the students and the public, Department Officer (DO) Shiva Kumar and Chief Supervisor Gopal. District Collector Narayan Reddy has also ordered the removal of examination center invigilator Srinivas from this responsibility and an investigation against him as well.

Thus, in this serious matter of disclosure of the question papers, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy, who in a very short time for his tough decisions and actions in Waqarabad district, in a very short time, by doing the work of removing nickels on the arbitrariness of the government departments and officials, to gain public popularity. I am busy has suspended four teachers from service. There, he arrested the main ringleader and immediately suspended his close teacher Sampa and registered a criminal case against him, suspended two other teachers. is given

Immediately after the disclosure of the question paper, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy called an emergency meeting with the Education Department, Police and concerned officials at the Collectorate’s office.

Later, District Collector Narayan Reddy held a press conference at Collector’s office at Waqarabad along with Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Additional SP Waqarabad PV Muralidhar and DEO Renuka Devi said that during the 10th exams in Government Number One School of Tandoor. The Telugu exam paper was exposed from the phone of the serving teacher Bandaya, who took the question papers of two absent students and posted them on WhatsApp after the exam started. Strict action has been taken against them.

He said that the matter is being investigated from various angles and no one will be spared in this matter. He advised the students appearing for the examinations not to worry. will be done.

District Collector Narayan Reddy took up the matter on the information that a case was also registered under the POCSO Act against Bandaya, the government teacher who leaked the class 10 question paper on WhatsApp. Also announced legal action along with investigation and acceleration Is۔

The district collector expressed deep regret over this incident today and said that a few government teachers have brought shame to all government departments by their actions. And strict action will be taken against them. It was directed that stricter arrangements should be made at the examination centers. Along with the staff on duty, no one should be allowed to carry mobile phones.

On the other hand, after the disclosure of the question paper, due to doubts about the continuation of the annual examinations of the 10th standard in Waqarabad district or Tandoor, this evening Director Telangana School Education Ms. Deva Sena has explained that the annual examinations of the 10th standard will still be held on the announced dates. He advised the students and their parents not to be worried.

It should be remembered that when the annual examinations of class 10 started today, the students participating in the examination at this examination center in Tandoor. 9 He was admitted to the examination hall.30-9 The exams started early in the morning 37-9 In the morning, the question paper started circulating on WhatsApp.

However, DEO Waqarabad district Renuka Devi rejected the reports that the question paper has not been released in the district. 30-12 When the media and some public representatives compared the question paper that went viral on WhatsApp and the question paper held by the students coming out of the examination center, both the question papers were the same.

Immediately after this information, Intelligence Officer, Tehsildar Tandoor Chana Appala Naidu, MEO Tandoor Venkatiya Gow, Circle Inspector of Police Tandoor Rajendra Reddy and Education Department officials reached the examination center of Government No. One High School in Shahipur for investigation. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that a teacher named Bandaya from this examination center 37-9 In the morning, he took photos of the Telugu question paper from his mobile phone and posted it in a WhatsApp group. The police interrogated the Bandaya teacher for three hours in the school and took her mobile phone into custody.

