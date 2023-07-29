Waqarabad district: Ex-municipal president Tandoor Lakshmreddy wears saffron khandwa, joins BJP in Delhi under the leadership of state president Kishan Reddy.

Waqarabad District: Former president of the municipality Tandoor Lakshmaridi wore a saffron khandwa

Joined the BJP in Delhi under the leadership of state president Kishan Reddy

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 29. July

(sahrnews.com/representative)

The Telangana Assembly elections are due late this year or early next year. The political situation and loyalties in the state are changing rapidly. The same is true of Waqarabad district.

Former president of Baldiya Tandoor and former president of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) P. Lakshma Reddy today 29 July under the leadership of Telangana BJP President and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy reached Delhi and joined the regular BJP. Accepted. For the last two to four days, there were reports that P. Lakshma Reddy is going to join the BJP, which turned out to be true today.

Today at the BJP party office in Delhi P. Lakshmardi joined the BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP leaders and National Vice President DK Aruna and Member of Assembly Huzurabad and BJP Election Management Committee Etala Rajendra. On the occasion, Telangana BJP national secretary and in-charge Tarun Chug welcomed P. Lakshma Reddy to the BJP while wearing a party khandwa and presenting a bouquet.

#WATCH | Delhi | Former MLA Akula Rajender, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and former DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy join BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy. pic.twitter.com/CsHGE522pC — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

P. Lakshmaridi was a senior leader of the Congress party in the united district of Rangaridi 2005 until the 2010 He held the post of President Baldiya Tandoor. Then he was elected as President District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) District Rangareddy. However, he was defeated in the no-confidence motion.

P. Lakshma Reddy, late Chief Minister in the United State of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy. 2009 He was a strong contender to contest from Tandoor in the assembly elections held in 2011, but the Congress party fielded Ramesh Maharaj who had to face defeat.

Later, former Congress Member of Parliament Tandoor M. Several senior Congress leaders including Narayan Rao 2018 On the occasion of the assembly elections, he joined the then TRS party under the leadership of then Transport Minister Dr. P. Mehendreddy, in which P. Lakshamreddy was also included.

However, in the 2018 assembly elections, the then Transport Minister and Member of Assembly Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy had to be defeated by Congress candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy. Later, Pilot Rohit Reddy left the Congress and joined TRS a few months after being elected. were included. P. Lakshmardi was still present in the BRS party but kept himself away from party activities.

While Murali Krishna Gow, who is believed to be a trusted friend of Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy, joined the BJP last year, the political situation in Tandoor is also changing day by day. Who will be the candidate of BRS party for Tandoor assembly constituency in the state assembly elections to be held later this year?

Meanwhile, former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy has been saying on all occasions that the party will give him the ticket considering his party services and in view of his past welfare services and the development given to Tandoor, people are with him and vote for him. It will make it successful.

On the other hand, MLA Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy and his supporters also claim that the party will give him the ticket and he will be re-elected on the basis of his performance as he has received crores of funds from the government for the development of Tandoor. At present, the BRS party in Tandoor is divided into two groups. On behalf of the Congress, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President and Congress Constituency In-charge Tandoor Ramesh Maharaj is a strong contender for the ticket.

Who will be the candidate of BJP in this year’s assembly elections? This is also a dilemma. There are reports that former MP Chivala Konda Vishwaswarreddy, who left the Congress and joined the BJP last year, is keen to contest from the Tandoor assembly constituency.

Murali Krishna Gow and U. Ramesh, secretary of Waqarabad district BJP are also considered to be strong contenders. except these 2018 The name of Ravi Shankar Patel, the defeated candidate of KBJP is also under scrutiny. Now it is believed that P. Lakshma Reddy can make a strong case as BJP candidate for Tandoor Assembly Constituency. However, in BRS and BJP, one pomegranate and a hundred sick villa cases are seen.!!

