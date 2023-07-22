Waqarabad District: In Tandoor railway station, weak person climbed on train engine, tried to touch high voltage wires.

Waqarabad district: In Tandoor railway station, a weak person climbed on the engine of the train

Injured trying to touch high voltage wires, a major accident averted

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 21. July

At Tandoor railway station in Waqarabad district, a weak person suddenly climbed on the engine of a train standing on the platform and caused a stir and more commotion occurred when this weak person tried to grab the high tension electric wires on top of the train engine. Fortunately, this weak person was safe while touching these electric wires when the train moved forward. This sudden incident caused a wave of fear and terror in the railway station and the passengers there.

According to the details of the sensational incident that took place at Tandoor railway station this evening, the Hussain Sagar Express from Hyderabad to Mumbai had stopped that Chandrashekhar, a resident of Kalwar Mauza, Karnataka.60year old) suddenly climbed on top of the engine of this train and tried to grab the high voltage electrical wires on top of the rail engine.

The people there were shocked when they saw this scene and tried to stop the weak person from doing this by making noise. Fortunately, the electric wires did not fall into the hands of the weak person, which was a relief to all present. Later, the severely injured person was taken down from the top of the train engine and shifted to the Government District Hospital, Tandoor.

People of Mauza Kalur, Karnataka say that this act was done by this weak person Chandra Shekhar due to his mental imbalance.

Due to this sensational incident which took place on the platform of Tandoor railway station, the passengers on board the train and other people present were agitated and anxious. The departure of the train was also delayed.

