Waqarabad District: More than 1 kg ganja seized in Tandoor, four arrested

Circle Inspector Police Rajendra Reddy’s warning against buying and selling ganja

Waqarabad/TandoorJune 22 (sahrnews.com)

In Waqarabad district Assembly Constituency Tandoor also, the process of buying and selling ganja and other intoxicants and ruining the young generation is going on silently!! There is an urgent need to prevent this scourge from flourishing and to keep an eye on the youth. Meanwhile, the Tandoor police have arrested four youth red-handed with ganja and sent them to judicial custody.

Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy said in a press conference that Jadhav Arvind, resident of Manik Nagar, resident of Tandoor, resident of DCM Driver, Akram, resident of Gola Cheru, resident of Welding Work, Syed Arif, resident of Indira Nagar, resident of Quli and Chakli Babu. After buying ganja from Bidar in Karnataka to earn money, the resident Gola Chiruu was busy distributing the ganja among the youth at the William School ground yesterday.

On this information, Sub-Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Mahipal Reddy immediately reached the spot with his staff and under the supervision of Tehsildar Tandoor Chana Appala Naidu, later seized the panchnama ganja and all four were taken into custody. Circle Inspector Police Tandoor ( Urban) Rajendrareddy stated that from the possession of these four A kilo, 158 After seizing gram ganja and registering a case against them under the NDPS Act, the four were produced in the court from where they were sent to jail.

Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy has advised the youth section of Tandoor to stay away from the addiction of drugs like ganja. He has also warned that strict legal action should be taken against the sale and purchase of ganja in Tandoor. The Circle Inspector of Police has also requested the public to inform the police if they are aware of the sale or purchase of ganja or other intoxicants. The identity of the informers will be kept confidential.

