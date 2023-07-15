Waqarabad district: Sensational incident of theft of 28 lakh rupees from a house near Askari Masjid in Tandoor by breaking the lock.

Waqarabad District: By Lock Shakni near Askari Masjid in Tandoor

From a locked house 28 lakhs Sensational incident of theft of Rs

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 15. July

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

Unknown thieves broke the lock in a locked house near Askari Mosque in Askari Lane of Tandoor Town of Waqarabad District. 28 lakhs A daring incident of theft of Rs. has been committed, due to which sensation has spread in Askari Lane, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Shanti Nagar and Green City, including Tandoor Town.

According to the details of the incident, which took place at the rear of the bus stand and in the Askari Lane under the railway flyover bridge, according to the owner of the affected house, Muhammad Wajid, who is an art consultant, he was attending his elder brother’s wedding ceremony. He left for Hyderabad yesterday afternoon after locking his house near Askari Masjid with his family.

Late last night, when the family returned to their house from Hyderabad, they found the door of the house broken. When they went inside, the wardrobe in the bedroom was also found broken and the items and other items in it were scattered.

Mohammad Wajid said that a few days ago he sold his plot on Kundinli Road 26 lakhs had sold for Rs. and they had two lakhs in cash. Thus the sentence 28 lakhs Keeping the money in the cupboard, he locked the house and the cupboard and left for Hyderabad. 28 lakhs He said that a complaint of this theft has been lodged with the police.

On the information of this theft incident, DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban), Ajinder Reddy and other police officials observed the victim’s house and got the details. Forensic team was also called. Military. After the theft of such a large amount of money by breaking the lock in the lane was reported, there is a wave of excitement in the city apart from the nearby colonies. Tandoor police has started the investigation of this robbery incident.

In this regard, in a press note issued tonight, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy said that the money stolen by locksmiths 20 lakhs It is said that a case has been registered in this regard and a special police team has been formed to catch the thieves.

After the news of this incident became public, the citizens of Tandoor are demanding that the police patrolling in Tandoor should be increased at night and the CCTV cameras installed at all the important places of the city should be made fully functional so that such incidents are prevented. Be a barrier.

