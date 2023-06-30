Waqarabad District: Thousands of children performed Eid-ul-Adha prayer with humility in both Tandoor Eidgahs.

Waqarabad District: Thousands of children of Tawheed in both Eidgahs of Tandoor

Eid-ul-Adha prayers were performed with humility and humility

MLC, MLA and others reached the Eidgah and congratulated the Muslims on Eid

Waqarabad/Tandoor: June 29

Today, Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm in the assembly constituencies of Waqarabad district, Waqarabad, Tandoor, Kodrangal and Pargi.

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with humility and humility in Waqarabad district’s Tandoor town. Thousands of children of Tawheed witnessed pleasant weather, light and thick clouds in the sky at the modern Eidgah Chingizpur Road under the leadership of Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad Nizami, Nazim Madrasah Madinah Uloom Tandoor. I 8 At 10:00 in the morning, the Eid-ul-Adha prayer was offered and the Eid-ul-Adha sermon was heard in a calm manner.

Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed Nizami, in his sermon delivered from the historic and very pleasant and charming pulpit of the Qibla, built from special red stones away from the city in pleasant weather, exhorted the Muslims to strengthen unity in their ranks, end mutual divisions, Adopt the matter of understanding, forgiveness and holding fast to the rope of Allah. Also, in his sermon, he taught the Muslims about the spirit of sacrifice.

Later, Mufti Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad Nizami, for the promotion of Islam in the country, the state and the world, for the establishment of peace and order and for the protection of Muslims from the evil of the enemies of Islam and their conspiracies, the elimination of the anti-Islamic and anti-Muslim hateful environment and the protection of Muslims. , made a pitiful prayer to God for the protection of the lives, property and rights of the Muslims of the world.

View of offering Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgah Chingizpur Road, Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad Nizami.

Under the supervision of President Eidgah and Cemetery Committee, Tandoor Muhammad Yusuf Khan, the best arrangements were made by the committee in the Eidgah Maidan. Thousands of Muslims offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers in a calm and peaceful manner.

There, a large number of children of Tawheed and girls of the nation, in a peaceful manner, with humility and discipline, in the Eidgah of Jamiat Ahl Hadith on Hyderabad Road on behalf of Jamiat Ahl Hadith Tandoor. 7 Early in the morning, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Jamee, Khazan of Jamiat Ahl Hadith of Waqarabad District, performed Eid Al-Adha prayer. Prayers were also prayed for protection of life, wealth and properties, beneficial rain.

The scene of performing Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgah Ahl-Hadith, Hyderabad Road.

On this occasion, President Eidgah of Jamiat Ahl Hadith Tandoor Abdullah Mujahidi, General Secretary Muhammad Hasanuddin Siddiqui, Khazan Abdul Rauf Mujahidi, besides the officials of Jamiat Ahl Hadith Maulana Muhammad Usman Ghani, Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad Omari, MA Sattar Mujahidi (Golkanda), former president Town TRS. Abdul Rauf, President Town BRSM Aneem Afo, Muhammad Javed Member District RTA, Members of Municipality Abdul Razzak, Mukhtar Ahmed Naz K including MA Aleem Shalo, Syed Masood Ahmed and others were present.

Member of Legislative Council and former Minister of Transport Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and Member of Assembly Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy were present at both the Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha prayer and they greeted the Muslims with hugs.

Eid-ul-Adha prayer and MLC, MLA ceremony at Eidgah Tandoor, full video can be seen here

Addressing the ceremony held after Eid prayer at Eidgah Chingizpur Road, Member Legislative Council and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy assured that the development of Muslims and solutions to their problems. They will ensure all possible measures for

He said that the State Chief Minister is engaged in CR initiatives for the development of Muslims along with all classes. Member Legislative Council and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy said that funds were released for the development of Eidgahs in the past. and more funds will be released in the future.

While Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy said in his address that on the representation of local president Aigah Committee Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Rajiv Groha Colony near Hyderabad Road. One and a half acres The land has been identified for a Muslim cemetery in the ancient tandoor 5 acres The land survey has been done. And soon these lands will be approved. They also confirmed the high mast lights in the Eidgah Maidan and fencing of the Eidgah. .

In the function held after the Eid prayer, MLC, MLA and Vice President TPCC Sher Khurmah explained.

On this occasion, Vice President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and in-charge Tandoor Ramesh Maharaj, Municipal Commissioner Shankar Singh, President Eidgah and Cemetery Committee Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Member Telangana BC Commission Shabhapradh Patel, President District Libraries Raju Gaur, President Town BRSMA. Naeem Afo, ex-municipal member Syed Zubair Lala, President Agricultural Market Committee Vithal Naik, Director DCCB Ravindergad, Muhammad Imtiaz Baba, officials of Eidgah Committee Ghulam Mustafa Patel, Muhammad Faseehuddin ex-municipal member, Muhammad Qaiser and other party leaders. The officials participated. Apart from the Eidgahs, Eid-ul-Adha prayers were also organized in some mosques and religious madrasahs here.

A strict police arrangement was made at Eidgah under the direct supervision of DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur. Apart from Circle Inspector Police Karnakot Ram Babu, Sub-Inspectors of Police and a large number of police personnel were involved in this arrangement.

