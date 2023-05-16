Home » War – Abrams training tank arrived in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria




An M1 Abrams tank at the Hohenfels military training area. (Archive image) (picture alliance / dpa / Nicolas Armer)

This was announced by the Pentagon in Washington. A spokesman said Ukrainian soldiers would begin their training in Grafenwoehr in the coming weeks. It is about training the crews both in the use of the Abrams tank and in its maintenance. The training tanks are not suitable for combat; the Abrams intended for the war are still being repaired.

The US had promised to deliver the tanks to Ukraine at the end of January. Germany had agreed to supply Leopard tanks.

In our News blog about the war in Ukraine and its effects you will find an overview of the latest developments.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 16, 2023.

