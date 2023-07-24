Home » War against Ukraine – Green MEP Lagodinsky: Putin is no longer interested in the grain agreement
by admin
Wheat being loaded onto a cargo ship (IMAGO / Panthermedia / oqtave )

It is able to offer Russian grain on both a commercial and a gratuitous basis, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

The background is the forthcoming Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg. The nutrition expert of the organization “Brot für die Welt”, Mari, told Deutschlandfunk that poorer countries were holding back on UN votes on the Russian war of aggression because they were dependent on international grain markets. Russia is making offers to these countries that are not based on world market prices.

Green MEP Lagodinsky saw the recent attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa as a sign that President Putin was not interested in continuing international cooperation on the delivery of Ukrainian wheat. Russia is also determined to continue attacking Ukrainian civilian facilities and world heritage sites, Lagodinsky said on Deutschlandfunk. (The full interview as PDF)

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 24, 2023.

