Archive image: Damage to a house after a Russian attack in Kiev in December 2022 (IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / IMAGO / Aleksandr Gusev)

The capital Kiev is also affected, where the authorities – as in many other places in the country – triggered an air alarm. The Kharkiv region was also the target of Russian attacks. According to the local administration, more than 15 attacks were registered here alone. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, it said. Another focus of hostilities is Odessa. Residential buildings and the power grid were also hit there. There were also detonations in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne. There are said to have been several deaths in the Lviv region. Electricity was shut off in some areas, such as at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by the Russian army. The Ukrainian operator of the plant warned of a possible accident. For months, Russian troops have been systematically attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with rockets.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 9th, 2023.