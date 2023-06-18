War against Ukraine – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warns against false peace

In the Ukraine war there must be no sham peace, says NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. (AP / Hanna Jore)

In St. Petersburg yesterday, a delegation from several African countries continued their efforts to mediate in the conflict. The head of the mission, South Africa’s President Ramaphosa, said the time had come for both sides to end this war. The Russian head of state Putin welcomed the initiative in principle. However, the condition is that several occupied Ukrainian territories are recognized as part of Russia. The African delegation had previously met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev. He made negotiations dependent on the withdrawal of all Russian soldiers from his country.

Many African countries are suffering from the war, which has caused grain prices in particular to rise sharply. Ukraine and Russia are among the world‘s largest exporters.

Additional information

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 18, 2023.