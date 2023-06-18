Home » War against Ukraine – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warns against false peace
News

War against Ukraine – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warns against false peace

by admin
War against Ukraine – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warns against false peace

In the Ukraine war there must be no sham peace, says NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. (AP / Hanna Jore)

In St. Petersburg yesterday, a delegation from several African countries continued their efforts to mediate in the conflict. The head of the mission, South Africa’s President Ramaphosa, said the time had come for both sides to end this war. The Russian head of state Putin welcomed the initiative in principle. However, the condition is that several occupied Ukrainian territories are recognized as part of Russia. The African delegation had previously met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev. He made negotiations dependent on the withdrawal of all Russian soldiers from his country.

Many African countries are suffering from the war, which has caused grain prices in particular to rise sharply. Ukraine and Russia are among the world‘s largest exporters.

Additional information

In our News blog about the war in Ukraine and its effects you will find an overview of the latest developments.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 18, 2023.

See also  Sparrowhawks U20: Ametokodo Messan King summons 26 players for an internship

You may also like

Liveblog: ++ London sees high losses on both...

President Bukele with the support of Salvadorans after...

“Work on Campo Serrano will be ready before...

Construction site XXL – Stuttgart 21

Charles III presides over first birthday as British...

The two foods most dangerous for high cholesterol

Ecuador beat Bolivia 1-0, Enner ‘Superman’ Valencia saved...

Injecting New Momentum into Heilongjiang’s Opening-up——The 32nd Harbin...

Pressures, first big stumbling block for Judge Cannon

Kulturkampf or “don’t tell shit”? The big dispute...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy