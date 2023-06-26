War against Ukraine: That’s the situation

In the opinion of the leadership in Kiev, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is now causing more and more damage in Russia itself.

It is evident that “the war is returning to its home port,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video message. It was unclear whether he was referring to Russia’s economic problems or the weekend’s brief uprising by the Wagner mercenaries. “The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more damage it will do to Russia itself,” said Zelenskyy.

Russian attacks in Zaporizhia region

Russian troops have launched a series of attacks using various weapon systems in the Zaporizhia region of central Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian general staff in the morning, at least six modified S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were deployed. In addition, 33 airstrikes and 45 attacks from multiple rocket launchers have been registered since Sunday. “As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were injured and houses, commercial and administrative buildings and private vehicles were damaged,” says the latest management report. The information could not be independently verified.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops tried to stop the advance of Ukrainian units in the region south of Zaporizhia and to recapture lost positions. At least 30 settlements were shelled by Russian artillery.

Zelenskyj had previously warned of security risks around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. “Unfortunately, the world public’s attention to the existing Russian threat at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is still insufficient,” Zelenskyy complained. Ukraine’s western partners have received all available intelligence information about Russia’s plans for the nuclear power plant. “We have to take very concrete measures, all together in the world, to prevent any radiation incidents,” he warned, referring to a possible sabotage of the facility by the Russian occupiers.

London: Ukrainian counteroffensive makes progress

According to British military experts, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is gaining momentum in the vicinity of the town of Bakhmut. “Ukrainian forces have made advances on both the northern and southern flanks,” said the daily intelligence report on the war in Ukraine from the Ministry of Defense in London.

Overall, the British estimate Russia’s capacity to reinforce its forces along the hundreds of kilometers of front line as low. There is little evidence that Russia has any significant reserves of operational ground forces, the statement said.

Kiev still hopes to be invited to join NATO

With a view to the NATO summit in Vilnius in two weeks, Ukraine is doing “everything we can to ensure that the summit has real content,” Zelenskyy continued. Decisions in favor of Ukraine at the meeting are the only possible positive decisions for security in Europe and for the Alliance as a whole. Despite forecasts to the contrary, Kiev is still hoping for an invitation to join the defense alliance.

Air raids on the port city of Odessa – alarm in Kiev

The southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa was attacked during the night with rockets and so-called kamikaze drones. Several explosions could be heard in the city, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported. No further information was given. Air alerts were also sounded in the capital Kiev and other regions of the country. Shortly before, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of possible Russian attacks with cruise missiles shot down from ships in the Black Sea.

Lithuania calls for strengthening NATO’s eastern flank

After the uprising of the Russian private army Wagner against the leadership in Moscow, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda calls for a further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. Should Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin end up in exile in Belarus with unclear intentions, the security of the eastern border must be increased, said the head of state of the Baltic EU and NATO country. Lithuania borders Belarus and the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

After his failed uprising at the weekend, Prigozhin was allowed to go to Belarus with impunity, the Kremlin said. On Sunday, however, it was still unclear whether Prigozhin was already on his way to the neighboring country, which is closely allied with Russia, or whether he had already arrived there. Many experts see Russian President Vladimir Putin as weakened despite his success in the power struggle. The Kremlin was silent on Sunday about the events.

China supports Russia’s struggle for stability

China says it supports Russian efforts to maintain national stability. After the Wagner revolt, a brief statement from the Beijing Foreign Ministry said: “This is Russia’s internal affair.” As a “friendly neighbor” and strategic cooperation partner, “China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity.”

Australia sends more military equipment

Australia is providing A$110 million (EUR 67 million) in additional military equipment and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian armed forces. Among other things, 70 military vehicles would be delivered, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The country has already provided more than A$650 million worth of materiel to Ukraine since invading Russia in February 2022, including Bushmaster armored vehicles, British M77 howitzers and drones, Australian broadcaster ABC reported. Ukraine, in turn, has repeatedly asked Australia to also send decommissioned fighter jets and Hawkei patrol vehicles – but neither were included in the delivery, the report said. Albanese said he made the decision after consulting with the Australian Defense Force.

The foreign ministers of the EU countries want to exchange views on the power struggle in Russia and possible effects on the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also said to be connected via video.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is traveling to Lithuania to watch a Bundeswehr exercise with the Lithuanian army. Together with Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, North Atlantic Council ambassadors, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas will observe the Griffin Storm maneuver.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230626-99-185118/5

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

