War in Ukraine – Federal Ministry of Defense puts into perspective reports about the withdrawal of Patriot air defense systems from Eastern Europe

The Bundeswehr’s Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. (IMAGO / Schoening)

Talks are still being held, the Ministry of Defense said. The Patriots are part of NATO’s Rapid Reaction Force; Decisions would therefore be made in close consultation with the military alliance. At today’s meeting of the Ukraine contact group at the US air base in Ramstein, Minister Pistorius will discuss this intensively with all partners.

Several newspapers had reported, citing the Ministry of Defense, that the use of anti-aircraft systems in Poland should end in June and those in Slovakia at the end of the year. The reason given by the traffic light coalition was that the current situation allowed such a step.

The ground-based system is mobile; the launchers can be mounted on trucks. A Patriot battery can keep an eye on up to 50 targets and fight five flying objects at the same time.

Additional information

In our news blog on the war in Ukraine and its effects you will find an overview of the latest developments.

This message was broadcast on April 21, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.