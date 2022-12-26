Italy is engaged in 36 international missions divided into 20 countries. Italian military missions are divided into international missions (OFCN) and national missions. The international ones are inserted in NATO, UN and EU contexts, at the moment there are 36 active missions and they are located in 20 different countries, with a considerable commitment of men and means. Furthermore, since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO missions in Eastern European countries have been strengthened to ensure greater security on the borders of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. According to what is read on the website of the Armed Forces The missions and the number of personnel planned annually are indicated by Government Resolutions and the latest authorization is the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of 15 June 2022, transmitted to the Chambers for the continuation of the missions ongoing e-development cooperation initiatives to support peace and stabilization processes and Italy’s participation in further international missions, and by Law 21 July 2016, n. 145, containing provisions for Italy’s participation in international missions. (as indicated by the note published on the Ministry of Defense website). The resolution of the council of ministers approved the missions on the basis of a document which indicates the type of mission in progress or even missions in the activation phase. With the Resolution of 15 June 2022, the funds made available to meet the needs of all missions are also indicated: a total economic commitment of 1,681,207,055 euros is expected, of which 51,623,377 euros for the new missions and 1,629 euros .583.678 for extensions. The current International Missions, commonly defined OFCN (Outside National Borders) are 36, below are just some of the most important missions currently in progress: – Africa: Libya (MIASIT), Somalia (EUTM), Djibouti (BMIS) , Egypt (MFO), Niger (MISIN) and Malt (EUTM); – Europe: Safe Mediterranean, Kosovo (KFOR), Bulgaria (EVA), Latvia (EFP), Hungary (EVA) and STANDING NAVAL FORCES NATO (SNMG2 – SNMCMG2), EUNAVFOR MED; – Asia and Middle East: Lebanon (UNIFIL – MIBIL), Iraq – Kuwait (PRIMA PARTHICA), Palestine (MIADIT 14) – While only one Mission is active on the National Territory defined with the name of “Safe Roads”. Overall, the numbers of personnel employed to meet all the needs of the various contingents are over 8,000 men and women of the Armed Forces, Police Forces of military and civil order.