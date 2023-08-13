War in Ukraine, where refugees seeking asylum in the EU go

June 30, 2023, almost 4.07 million non-EU citizenswhat were fled from Ukraine following the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022, they had temporary protection status in EU countries.

The main EU countries hosting beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were the Germania (1,133,420 people; 28% of the total), the Poland (977,740; 24%) and the Czech Republic (349.140; 9%).

Compared to the end of May 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine increased in the EU by 45,800 (+1.1%). The largest increases were observed in Germany (+21,830; +2.0%), the Czech Republic (+9,050; +2.7%) and Ireland (+3,100; +3.7%).

On the other hand, only two countries recorded a decrease in the number of people under temporary protection: Poland (-13,635; -1.4%) and Italy (-1,005; -0.6%).

The data presented in this article refer to the concessions of temporary protection based on Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of 4 March 2022, which established the existence of a mass influx of persons displaced from Ukraine by the military invasion of Russia, with the effect of introducing temporary protection .

Compared to the population of each EU member, the highest numbers of total beneficiaries of temporary protection per thousand persons in June 2023 were observed in the Czech Republic (32.2), Poland (26,6), Estonia (25,8), Bulgaria (24,9) e Lithuania (24.7), while the corresponding figure at EU level was 9.1 per thousand people.

On 30 June 2023, i citizens of Ukraine accounted for more than 98% of beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (46.6%) of beneficiaries of temporary protection in the EU. Children accounted for just over a third (34.4%), while adult men made up less than a fifth (19.0%) of the total.