War material seized from dissidents

In a remote area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Rico, war equipment belonging to the Segunda Marquetalia dissidence “Fernando Díaz” was found. During a police operation against the criminal gangs that operate in the area, the seizure was made in the village of La Chonta.

In a cove, 250 kilograms of anfo with shrapnel and two improvised explosive devices were discovered, according to Colonel Javier Antonio Castro Ortega, Caquetá police chief.

The material is owned by Jimmy Leal, second leader and financial manager of the illegal group “Fernando Díaz”, a member of Segunda Marquetalia, an illegally organized armed group, according to the official. He continued, “The confiscation neutralizes possible effects on the Public Force in El Doncello, Puerto Rico, and contributes to the reduction of confrontations with members of the illegally organized armed group “Bloque Jorge Briceo Suárez” of the Central General Staff of the FARC. ”. in addition to San Vicente del Caguan Caquetá.

Anti-explosive experts from the Police controlled and safely detonated the explosives, “thus managing to mitigate the possible effects on the structures of the telecommunications companies in the north of the department,” said Castro Ortega.